Here’s how you can cruise through the Dutch tulip fields this spring

It’s certainly been a gloomy year, but unlike anywhere else in the world, the Netherlands can look forward to a colourful tulip season — hoera! 🥳

What better way to combat the lockdown blues than to feast your eyes on gleeful acres of tulips in a tulip field trip this spring?

So we’re bringing you the ultimate solution: an early-bird deal for a corona-proof private tour of this typisch Dutch phenomenon: here’s how to cruise the Dutch tulip fields this spring! 🌷

When are the Dutch tulips in season? You can typically catch the Dutch tulips from the beginning of April until mid-May. Naturally, these times are reliant on Mother Nature, so timing each year can vary.

Kilometres of tulips, what a dreamy view! Image: Renzy/Supplied

Tulip season: a Dutch field day

Tulips, as peaceful as they are, are behind an annual frenzy that attracts internationals and locals alike.

Thousands of people flock to South Holland each year, heading to the Keukenhof (a.k.a the garden of Europe) to experience 79 acres of this seasonal extravaganza in a tradition that transcended the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to its popularity, this season is usually overcrowded, with sold-out events, and backed up roads full of flower enthusiasts — not quite the Dutch tulip experience people are hoping for. 😬

Renzy: corona-proof and up-close tulip 2022 tours

At the end of the day, the goal is to enjoy the famous Dutch flower fields up-close and in a wholesome way. After all, no one’s there to take pictures only to realize later that there’s someone’s head just in the view, right when that #tulips post is locked and loaded.

That’s where Renzy swoops in. Their self-guided GPS and audio tours offer a COVID-19 safe field viewing of the lesser-known — but just as beautiful — tulip fields near Keukenhof. All the beauty of the Dutch tulips, off the beaten track!

It couldn’t be better than this. Image: Renzy/Supplied

This 120-minute unique and beloved experience within the heart of the flower bulb region is perfect for travellers, couples, friends, families with kids, and even small groups.

With Renzy’s well-planned tour, you can look forward to stopping that vehicle to admire the colours and scents, and finally score some pro shots of tulips and flowers up close.

What vehicle? Great question. 😉

Renzy’s fleet of Tulipmobiles

Meet the Twizies: sustainable, electric vehicles that you get to drive yourself around seas of tulip fields, far away from viruses and tourists with no spatial awareness.

This tiny but mighty tulipmobile is suitable for two people: either two adults, or an adult and a child. Family packages are also available so you can book a couple of Twizies for you and your loved ones.

Tulip surrounded. Image: Renzy/Supplied

Don’t be fooled by the Twizies’ size, we called them mighty for a reason. 😉 Each of the vehicles will take you on a 20 kilometre fixed GPS ride for about two hours. With plenty of opportunities to take photos along the route, and an added stop at a tulip farm for their daytime tours!

In addition to its GPS capability, the Twizies also come with an audio guide available in your choice of Dutch, English, and German. You’ll get to cruise along while hearing entertaining ins and outs about the area, along with #CoolTulipFacts.

Family packages for merrier tulip trips

Big family? No problem! Start making plans which involve heaps of tulips, because Renzy has your big crowd covered with a family package.

Available for two adults plus two children (aged four to 18 years), the package comes with a special treasure hunt twist for the enjoyment of the family.

A family experience to remember. Image: Renzy/Supplied

I’m in! How can I take a tulip tour through the Dutch fields?

Booking a tulip field tour with Renzy is simple and easy. You can reserve your spot online now for tours between April 1 and May 8, 2022. Those tulip Twizies are limited though, so booking ahead of time is recommended! (We’re just saying — they sold out last year.) 😬

The two-hour tours are available 7 days a week, within the following time slots:

10:00 – 12:00

13:00 – 15:00

16:00 – 18:00

19:00 – 21:00

But do keep in mind, since you’re being handed the keys to an actual car to roam in a field, a few conditions apply:

Drivers must be 21 years or older, with a valid drivers’ licence for at least three years.

If you’re not from Europe, North America, South America, or Australia — an international driver’s licence is needed.*

Deposit an advance payment of €150 per Renault Twizy, in addition to an excess risk payment (eigen risico) of €500 per Twizy.

You’ll be operating a vehicle, so no alcohol is allowed.

*Additional cancellation conditions and policies can be found through Renzy’s webpage.

Pricing

You’ll pay a price per Twizy, so it’s very straightforward. For one vehicle (which is suitable for two people) you pay €97.

If you’re going with a friend, that’s only €48.5 — prepare your Tikkie. 😉

As for the family package, you’ll be booking two Twizies (suitable for two adults and two children) for the price of €145.

Early bird gets the tulip!! DutchReview readers get a 10% discount on Renzy bookings until March 31st for their tour spot in April or May — score! Just use the code Tulips2022 at checkout for this early bird deal.

Will you be zooming through the tulip fields this year? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Renzy/Supplied