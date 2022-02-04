Never forget to check out again: Dutch railroads to put GPS on phones

In ten days, the Dutch public transport operators are rolling out a nationwide trial that’ll track passengers’ whereabouts via GPS.

Don’t worry, it only concerns 100 travellers who have agreed to install an app that accesses their phone’s GPS. 👀

The goal, you may ask? Making checking in and out of Dutch public transport easier, according to the NOS. 🙌

Automatic checkout to avoid fines

If you’re a frequent commuter in the Netherlands, you might recognise the stress of squishing first into the tram, then the train, and maybe even a bus on your way to the office.

The entire way, you’re clutching your trusty OV chip card — ready to check-in and out the various stops on your journey. 🚆

READ MORE | Bye-bye OV chip card! Hello, travelling by bank card

However, this is what the potential GPS system aims to eliminate. “If people with GPS forget to check out, the system will eventually do it automatically,” says Gerbrant Corbee from OV-pay.

Travellers participating in the trial simply scan a QR code at the gates. The final cost of the journey is then calculated automatically and transmitted to the individual public transport provider (for example Arriva or the NS).

Moreover, the multiple check-ins and outs are often difficult for people who are not used to taking public transport in the Netherlands, writes the NOS. The GPS system could prevent them from getting fined.

So, will the NS track your phone from now on?

Similar GPS trials were already conducted some years ago in Gelderland. Back then, the State Secretary at the time informed the House of Representatives of the possibility to implement a nationwide GPS system.

However, it was left to the public transport companies to come up with concrete plans.

For now, we’ll have to wait how the upcoming trial turns out. “Later this year we will see if travelling with GPS works well. Only when all goes well will we roll out it more widely,” says Corbee.

Would you let Arriva and NS track your GPS location? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: Kloeg008/Depositphotos