Never forget to check out again: Dutch railroads to put GPS on phones

NewsTraffic
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
photo-travellers-checking-in-at-nijmegen-station-netherlands
Image: Kloeg008/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/175099860/stock-photo-travellers-nijmegen-station.html

In ten days, the Dutch public transport operators are rolling out a nationwide trial that’ll track passengers’ whereabouts via GPS.

Don’t worry, it only concerns 100 travellers who have agreed to install an app that accesses their phone’s GPS. 👀

The goal, you may ask? Making checking in and out of Dutch public transport easier, according to the NOS. 🙌

Automatic checkout to avoid fines

If you’re a frequent commuter in the Netherlands, you might recognise the stress of squishing first into the tram, then the train, and maybe even a bus on your way to the office.

The entire way, you’re clutching your trusty OV chip card — ready to check-in and out the various stops on your journey. 🚆

READ MORE | Bye-bye OV chip card! Hello, travelling by bank card

However, this is what the potential GPS system aims to eliminate. “If people with GPS forget to check out, the system will eventually do it automatically,” says Gerbrant Corbee from OV-pay.

Travellers participating in the trial simply scan a QR code at the gates. The final cost of the journey is then calculated automatically and transmitted to the individual public transport provider (for example Arriva or the NS).

Moreover, the multiple check-ins and outs are often difficult for people who are not used to taking public transport in the Netherlands, writes the NOS. The GPS system could prevent them from getting fined.

So, will the NS track your phone from now on?

Similar GPS trials were already conducted some years ago in Gelderland. Back then, the State Secretary at the time informed the House of Representatives of the possibility to implement a nationwide GPS system.

However, it was left to the public transport companies to come up with concrete plans.

For now, we’ll have to wait how the upcoming trial turns out. “Later this year we will see if travelling with GPS works well. Only when all goes well will we roll out it more widely,” says Corbee.

Would you let Arriva and NS track your GPS location? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: Kloeg008/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch corona pass expiry extended again, valid until Tuesday
Next articleHere’s how you can cruise through the Dutch tulip fields this spring
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Dutch corona pass expiry extended again, valid until Tuesday

Phew, a little breather for those 540,000 people in the Netherlands who haven't gotten their booster prick yet — the...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Here’s how you can cruise through the Dutch tulip fields this spring

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
It’s certainly been a gloomy year, but unlike anywhere else in the world, the Netherlands can look forward to a colourful tulip season —...

Never forget to check out again: Dutch railroads to put GPS on phones

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
In ten days, the Dutch public transport operators are rolling out a nationwide trial that'll track passengers' whereabouts via GPS. Don't worry, it only...

Dutch corona pass expiry extended again, valid until Tuesday

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
Phew, a little breather for those 540,000 people in the Netherlands who haven't gotten their booster prick yet — the corona pass will not...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X