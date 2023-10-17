Amsterdam Noord: How to explore the city’s coolest suburb

Amsterdam Noord has something for everyone: film, art, beer, or even just laying in the park.

We would say you can make a whole day of visiting the area, but it has so much to offer that one day won’t be enough.

Here’s what you need to know about visiting Amsterdam Noord! ✨

Where is Amsterdam Noord?

As the name suggests, this neighbourhood is in the north of Amsterdam. Despite being separated from the city’s main hub by the river IJ, it’s just one short (and free) ferry ride away from Amsterdam Centraal.

It’s quite an underrated part of Amsterdam, despite it being almost one-quarter of the entire city (49km2, to be exact).

How to get to and from Amsterdam Noord

You can get to Amsterdam Noord by ferry, bike, metro, or car — but note that only the first two options are free. 😉

Ferry

If you see this, you’re in the right place! Image: Depositphotos

Let’s start with the most popular, cheapest, and easiest option: the ferry.

The easiest way to get to Amsterdam Noord is to take the free ferry from behind Amsterdam Centraal over to Buiksloterweg (the name will be on the ferry signage).

Simply wait for the ferry to arrive and become empty, then walk on board while the traffic light is still green. After a few minutes, the ferry will sail across the river and deposit you in Amsterdam Noord.

You can follow the same steps in reverse to return to Amsterdam Centraal.

There are also ferry points on the Amsterdam Centraal side of the river at Pontsteiger, Azartplein, IJplein, and Zeeburgereiland.

On the Amsterdam Noord side, you can take the ferry from NDSM, Buiksloterveer, or IJplein (yes, it has the same name as the other side!).

Depending on the terminal, ferries run approximately every 10 to 20 minutes. And yes, you can bring your bike on the ferry for free!

Bike

Despite it being possible, this might be one of the few times the Dutchies avoid biking. Image: Depositphotos

If it’s the dead of night and the ferry isn’t running anymore, it is possible to get to and from Amsterdam Noord by bike.

But be wary; this path is a long one. Only one bike path connects the main part of Amsterdam with its edgy sibling from the north: the Zuiderzeeweg. This detour can quickly become an hour-long trek. Plan ahead!

Metro

Sit back, relax, and let the metro zoom all the way across the IJ. Image: Depositphotos

The metro line M52 runs all day from Amsterdam Zuid to Amsterdam Noord and back. Depending on the time of day, this metro runs between every five and every 10 minutes.

Note that this metro line does stop running shortly after midnight, so if you’re planning a trip to or from Noord between 00:28 and 05:34 (ah, Dutch precision), you might as well call an Uber.

Car

Keep an eye out for that “RING-Noord” sign. Image: Depositphotos

If you want to get to Amsterdam Noord by car, geen probleem. There is a quick and easy 20-minute path that cars can drive to and from Noord via the A10.

(Note that this 20-minute trip can, of course, vary depending on your exact points within the city. This is just an estimate; the important part is to know how to cross the famous IJ).

Things to do in Amsterdam Noord

🎞️ Visit the Eye Film Museum

Amsterdam’s Eye Film Museum is the perfect place for all film enthusiasts. There, you can learn about the first cameras ever used and even make your own flip book or animated film.

Want to mix it up? You can also find a changing roster of films, talks, and events all centred around one cinematic theme.

It looks like a supervillain’s lair, but we promise it’s filled with film-related fun. Image: Wikimedia Commons/Jvhertum/CC2.0

For example, catch a collection of films all by the same director or from the same decade. Or watch some of the old classics in their ongoing “Eye Classics” series.

🛼 Get creative in the immersive art museum WONDR Experience

Being true experts in the art of play, WONDR has stacks of exhibitions. Visit an incredibly aesthetic playground for adults (ball pit, anyone?), a glittery cocktail, or an 80s-themed roller rink.

You can groove your way right back to the 80s! Image: Roller Dreams/Supplied

Their exhibitions are fit for people of all ages, so bring your mom, dad, kid, grandparents, or partner!

🍺 Check out the art of craft beers with Oedipus Brewing

Beer enthusiasts, this one’s for you! Amsterdam’s very own local, colourful, lively brewery makes delicious beers and gives you their Galaxy Brewery Tour. This tour will teach you how their beer is made — of course, with a tasting!

Welcome to your new favourite bar! Image: Depositphotos

You can learn about how their beer is made, grab some food in their restaurant, Taproom, or go to one of their live music events (they even have a radio station)!

🖼️ Enjoy the graffiti art at the STRAAT Museum

So you’ve learned about movies, you’ve taken a biertje break, and now you’re ready to get in touch with some art. The STRAAT Museum is the best place to go! The museum lives in a reworked warehouse right where you exit the NDSM ferry.

The warehouse is truly a playground for artists. It shows mind-bending works from respected, established names and exciting up-and-coming artists.

And get this: many of the artworks were made there, on-site! You can easily spend a whole day there just looking at these art pieces.

🏙️ Get a view of the city from A’DAM Lookout

Want to float above the clouds with a 360-degree view of the historic city of Amsterdam, from church peaks to skyscrapers? Dat kan, at A’DAM lookout — and you can even enjoy a drink while you’re at it!

It’s a swing for adrenaline seekers. Image: Depositphotos

The view from the top is enough, but if you want some extra adrenaline, hop on the swing and fly above the city. You’ll either experience newfound peace and bliss, or your life will flash before your eyes—hopefully, the former.

🪗 Watch a concert at Tolhuistuin

Food! Drinks! Music! Exhibitions! Debates! Markets! Artists! You name it, Tolhuistuin has it. A self-described “creative workshop for the future”, it’ll leave you with an urge to create something — anything.

Nestled between all the urban vibes of Amsterdam Noord, Tolhuistuin lives in an idyllic garden. If you need that creative stimulation, this is the place to go. Tolhuistuin has events every day. Some paid, some free, but all inspiring.

🏘️ Visit the historic village of Durgerdam

Maybe after so much creative stimulus, you need some peace and quiet to put your art into action. No better place for that than Durgerdam, the minuscule village in Amsterdam Noord with just 430 inhabitants.

Look at the water, take a deep breath, and just sit. Image: Wikimedia Commons/Smiley.toerist/CC4.0

Sure, there are not many activities there, but that’s the point. It’s secluded, it’s calm, it’s relaxing. It’ll put your life on pause and give you a break from the endless scrolling and content we’re all so used to consuming.

🌳 Take a stroll through Noorderpark

This wouldn’t be a list of things to do in Amsterdam without mentioning at least one park. Amsterdam’s Noorderpark is huge, with a big river running right through it. Let your mind wander while you stroll through the trees and experience some urban nature.

You may ask, “OK, what’s special about this park?” We see your question and raise you: a rotating roster of fun activities.

It’s the perfect place to cap off your big, action-packed Amsterdam Noord day.

The history of Amsterdam Noord

Despite it being inviting today, Amsterdam Noord has quite a dark past. Up until 1795, it was a place where the corpses of convicts were hung in order to intimidate other civilians. Luckily, times have calmed down since the 1700s.

Even though this photo is from the late 1800s, it doesn’t look too different from today! Image: Wikimedia Commons/Sleding, J./Public domain

But it came a long way, even by 1876, when the area became accessible to steamboats. This was also when the NDSM, a shipbuilding and repair company, established a shipyard in the area.

Until today, the NDSM has the same name. It stands for Nederlandsche Dok en Scheepsbouw Maatschappij (or Netherlands Dock and Shipbuilding Company in English). That’s why the STRAAT Museum is such a big warehouse!

Amsterdam Noord is an often under-explored half of Amsterdam. But clearly, it has so much to offer, so go on and explore. Go on, git!

What’s your favourite part of Amsterdam Noord? Tell us in the comments!