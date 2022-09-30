From 2023, Brits will need an ETIAS visa waiver to visit the Netherlands: here’s how it works

The Netherlands has long been a favourite destination for Brits, thanks to its iconic canals and cheese markets. However, come 2023, UK travellers will face a couple more obstacles if they wish to step foot in the country.

Around two million (!) British citizens travel to the Netherlands every year, with roughly half of them visiting Amsterdam.

But despite the lowlands’ popularity, good ol’ Brexit gave rise to quite a few notable changes for any British traveller in the EU.

As a result, those looking to cross over to the land of clogs will now need to consider the following:

At present, British citizens must have a UK passport that will continue to be valid for at least six months to travel to the Netherlands.

UK passports are no longer accepted at the dedicated EU border gates at airport arrivals.

Long-term study or work in the Netherlands might only be possible for Brits with the appropriate visa.

If UK travellers intend to stay in the Netherlands, they may need to show proof of a return ticket and sufficient funds.

In addition, Brits will soon face the end of fee-free travel. Why? Because the long-awaited ETIAS visa waiver is set to debut in 2023 — and it comes with a small price to pay.

What is an ETIAS visa waiver?

You might be wondering what the heck an ETIAS (European Travel and Authorisation System) visa waiver is. In short, it’s an online security check that grants entry to all European countries in the Schengen Area.

Citizens of all visa-exempt countries (which are outside of the EU) will need to apply for an ETIAS visa waiver.

Whether it be for holidays, transit, or business purposes, the visa waiver will allow any UK traveller to visit the Netherlands for up to 90 days within every 180-day period.

The good news? It’s valid for up to three years from the date of approval or until the date your passport expires, so you won’t have to apply every time you travel.

What will the requirements for an ETIAS visa waiver be?

Once the ETIAS visa waiver takes shape in 2023, it’s likely that UK passport requirements for Europe will change.

READ NEXT | New visa-waiver requirement to affect travellers to the Netherlands from 2023

With that being said, British citizens will need to meet the following requirements if they wish to enter the Netherlands, or any country in the EU:

A valid passport for at least 3 months from the date of arrival in the Netherlands, and no older than 10 years.

An approved ETIAS visa waiver.

How can Brits apply for an ETIAS visa waiver?

Applying for an ETIAS visa waiver is actually pretty simple. Firstly, you’ll need to fill in an online application form with personal information, passport details, and answer a set of health and security-related questions.

Then, a processing fee of around £6 GBP (or €7) will be required for those between the ages of 18 and 70 — and that’s it! The only thing left to do is wait. Most ETIAS visa waiver applications are approved within 24 to 48 hours.

In some cases, it can take slightly longer, so it’s essential that UK citizens apply at least 72 hours before departing to the Netherlands.

Keep in mind: All the information provided in the form must be accurate. Errors, including spelling mistakes, can lead to a delay in getting the ETIAS visa waiver. Applicants must ensure that they submit the application accurately filled in.

When will Brits need an ETIAS visa waiver to travel to the NL?

While the official launch date is not yet known, the ETIAS visa waiver will probably be necessary to travel from the UK to the Netherlands by November 2023.

Important to know: UK travellers will need an ETIAS visa waiver if they wish to visit any country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This includes several island territories in the Caribbean, namely Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten.

Until then, Brits can enjoy a visa-free voyage to the lowlands for stays of up to 3 months out of every 6 months. In other words, weekend trips to Amsterdam are still in the cards.

Are you among the lucky chaps who will need to apply for an ETIAS visa waiver next year? Tell us in the comments below!