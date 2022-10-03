Dutchies dance for 15 hours straight because, boy, do they know how to party

Approximately 1700 Utrechters strapped on their dancing shoes Saturday evening ready for 900 straight minutes of dancing.

And why would they subject themselves to the blisters, spilt drinks, and ringing eardrums? For a birthday party, of course.

Not just any birthday party

The city of Utrecht, affectionally known as the beating heart of The Netherlands, is turning 900 years old — and there’s no better way to celebrate than a 900-minute dance marathon.

The event took place over three popular dance clubs in the city with different styles of music.

Naturally, of the 1700 revellers, only a few hundred were left by 6:00 AM Sunday morning. (We don’t blame the early leavers and would also have been toasty warm in bed by 10:00 in the evening).

Now the only question is: how can this mega dance event be topped?

“I already made a joke that we are going for 901 minutes [next year],” event organiser and dance programmer of De Helling Lévi Smulders told AD.

