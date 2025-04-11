7 things to do in Zierikzee: a small town with big charm

- Advertisement -

Let’s face it — Zierikzee doesn’t sound like a place people flock to. It’s hard to pronounce, it’s not a city, and it’s not even near a train station. But once you get here? You’ll wonder why you didn’t come sooner.

This little Zeeland town is a hidden coastal prize. Think fishing boats, medieval gates, quiet squares, and enough salty sea air to clear your head.

If you’re looking for a day trip that’s different (and delightfully Dutch) Zierikzee delivers.

1. Begin your adventure at the old harbour

This spot is Zierikzee’s show-off moment. Boats bob in the water, cafes line the quay, and there’s usually someone eating an ice cream with their dog.

You don’t need a plan here. Just wander, watch the water, and listen to the seagulls (they have a lot to say). It’s peaceful, but not at all dull. Bring a camera, because every corner is worth a photo.

If you’re curious, you can even hop on a short boat tour. You’ll drift past old fortifications and glide under the Zuidhavenpoort — a gate that’s been standing since the 1400s.

2. Visit a museum full of local surprises

The Stadhuismuseum sounds serious — but it’s more fun than you’d think. The building alone is something special, featuring spiky turrets, old brickwork and a clock that may or may not be working.

Inside, you’ll find maps, paintings, clothing, tools, and a few things you probably won’t be able to identify — but that’s half the fun.

The rooms have creaky wooden floors and beautiful high ceilings. You might feel like you’ve walked into a royal’s quarters — if that royal had a thing for ships and shell collections.

3. Walk the city walls and spot the old gates

Zierikzee still wears its medieval past on its sleeve — especially when it comes to its gates and walls. Parts of the original fortifications still stand, and you can walk along sections where guards once kept watch.

Zierikzee has three beautiful old gates that you can still see. Image: Dreamstime

There are three old gates that you can still pass through: the Zuidhavenpoort, Noordhavenpoort, and Nobelpoort.

They look like something out of a fantasy novel, featuring turrets, arches, and weathered stone. If you’re into history (or just dramatic doorways), they’re well worth a look.

Tip: This is a great spot for sunset photos.

4. Peek into the many little shops and galleries

Zierikzee’s centre is full of narrow lanes and crooked buildings. Inside many of them? Small shops with big character.

You’ll find second-hand treasures, old prints, handmade ceramics, and knick-knacks you didn’t know you needed. Some places double as art studios. You might even meet the artist — likely sipping tea behind the counter.

This isn’t high-street shopping. It’s more like a treasure hunt. And the best part? No crowds, no pressure, no loud advertisements for bitcoin casinos, and usually no long queues for the dressing room.

5. Drive or cycle across the Zeelandbrug

This bridge is a big deal. Five kilometres long, sleek, and slightly terrifying in stormy weather. It links Schouwen-Duiveland (where Zierikzee is located) with the mainland.

Now that’s a bridge you won’t forget. Image: Dreamstime

Cycling across? You’ll feel like you’re pedalling over the sea. Driving? Still impressive — especially at sunset.

You don’t need to cross the whole thing. Just roll up, snap a few photos, and marvel at how flat yet beautiful everything is.

6. Visit the Gravensteen — a jail with a dark past

Right in the centre, you’ll find the Gravensteen. It looks harmless enough from the outside — but don’t let that fool you.

This building was once a court and prison, and parts of it are seriously old. Inside, you can peek into tiny stone cells and learn about the town’s justice system back when things were a bit… rougher.

It’s small, quick to visit, and gives a different, spookier side to Zierikzee’s story.

7. Eat well — like the rest of Zeeland

If you like seafood, this is your playground. Mussels, oysters, and shrimp are all caught close by. You’ll find them on plates with lemon, herbs, or just a wedge of buttered bread.

Not into fish? Go for a Zeeuwse bolus. It’s a sweet pastry swirl, soaked in syrup and cinnamon. Sticky fingers guaranteed.

Cafés here aren’t trying to be trendy, they’re just good. Try a terrace spot with a sea view and take your time — nobody’s in a rush here. 😉

Zierikzee charms you slowly, one cobbled street, one boat, one slice of cake at a time. There’s space to breathe here. To notice things. To enjoy not having 15 museums to rush through.

So next time you’re itching to escape the big cities, pick a spot with salt in the air and stories in the bricks. Zierikzee is waiting — and it’s wonderful.

