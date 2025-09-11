Discover the Zaan Curve: the perfect blend of Dutch heritage and modernity

Just a few kilometres upstream from Zaandam’s fascinating architecture and the Zaanse Schans’ beautiful windmills, there is a small stretch of land packed with history, nature, and fun — the Zaan Curve.

In recent years, the Zaanstreek, the region composed of Zaandam and its surrounding towns, has finally gotten the recognition it deserves, becoming a popular tourist destination in the Netherlands.

The region’s proximity to Amsterdam, as well as its unique combination of natural landscapes and traditional Dutch architecture, has prompted many to hop on a train and explore all of the Zaanstreek’s best spots… or almost all of them. 👀

You might have missed out on the beautiful Zaan Curve, so it’s time to remedy that!

What is the Zaan Curve?

The Zaan Curve, or Zaanbocht in Dutch, is a curved stretch of land nestled along the Zaan river in North Holland.

It owes its name to its location along a section of the Zaan where the river makes an abrupt bend to the East, between the towns of Wormerveer and Wormer.

While often overlooked by visitors in favour of its more famous neighbouring sights, locals actually consider the Zaan Curve as one of the most beautiful stretches of the Zaan.

The main reason is its unique landscape, featuring two waterfront towns dotted with historical landmarks that blend seamlessly with the surrounding nature.

What is there to do in the Zaan Curve?

Love me a cheeky riverside walk. 🥰 Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

For such a small stretch of land, the Zaan Curve really packs a punch when it comes to activities.

The area offers a dive into Dutch industrial history, a taste of the beautiful Zaanse nature, and a wide selection of trendy shops, eateries, and accommodation facilities.

Explore Europe’s oldest industrial area: the Wormerveer hike

If you’re feeling active, we recommend going on the Wormerveer hike, a 6.5-kilometre circular walking route.

Starting at the Wormerveer Station, you’ll pass all the most interesting local historical landmarks and learn everything about the Zaan Curve’s past as *drumroll*… Europe’s oldest industrial area!

During colonial times, the Zaan Curve became a hub for the processing of several materials shipped from the so-called “East Indies” — this is when most of its fascinating architecture was created.

The Adelaar

You know who to blame if you feel watched during your trip to the Zaan Curve. 👁️🦅👁️ Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied



The Adelaar, or “The Eagle” in English, is perhaps the most symbolic building in the Curve, embodying the area’s history of reinventing itself through time.

It is also the most recognisable building, with the eagle statue on its roof serving as one of Wormerveer’s most iconic landmarks.

Built in 1896 as a soap factory, the Adelaar had a troubled life: it was destroyed by a fire, rebuilt from scratch, converted into a warehouse, and finally abandoned in the 1980s. At one point, the building’s state was so dire that the eagle’s head even fell off.

In 2004, however, its classification as a provincial monument changed everything, prompting a major renovation.

Today, after changing hands several times, the Adelaar houses the headquarters of a Dutch fashion brand and has been restored to its former glory — eagle head and all!

The Boon Tower

Would you guess that this building is over a hundred years old? 🤯 Image: R&@E/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

The Boon Tower (Bean Tower), also known as cacaotoren (Cocoa Tower), is the Willy Wonka of Zaanse landmarks — an old chocolate factory dating back to the late 1910s.

Just like the Adelaar, it was left to decay after it lost its industrial purpose. But don’t worry; the tower got its golden ticket when it was classified as a national monument and given a major makeover. ✨

The Fabriekswand

Who said industrial buildings can’t be beautiful? 😍 Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

A rice trade hub dating back to when the Zaan was a major artery for trade traffic, the Fabriekswand (Factory Wall) is the crown jewel of the Curve’s past.

The factory is part of the former Hollandia steam rice mill complex, featuring buildings with names such as Java, Saigon, and Batavia, revealing the factory’s colonial past.

However, the Fabriekswand’s most notable buildings are the massive, beautifully refined Lassie and Mercury buildings, located right next to the water — and directly across from the stunning waterfront villas where the factory owners once lived.

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Distance: 6.5 kilometres

📍 Starting and ending point: Wormerveer Station

🗺️ Get the route here.

Stroll through Zaanse nature: the Guisveld walk

Are you more of an outdoors lover than a history buff? Geen probleem, the Guisveld walk will quench your thirst for nature. 🌱

The route is designed as a scenic ten-kilometre hike or bike ride through the fields and canals between the Wormerveer and Zaandijk stations, which makes it very easy to reach by train.

If you want to immerse yourself in the cow-populated, tranquil nature that inspired a generation of Dutch landscape painters, this walk is for you!

Shop, dine, wine…and unwind

After all that walking, you might want to relax — well, luckily, options for unwinding are plentiful in the Zen, uhm, Zaan Curve.

Trendy boutiques: where to shop in the Zaan Curve

Just three friends enjoying a LAWA (Lange Wandeling, long walk) in front of WALA. 🛍️ Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

Just like one is never too full for dessert, one is never too tired to roam around cute stores. 😉

If, after all that walking, you’ve still got some steps to spare, we recommend you check out the Curve’s many boutiques — you can find everything from jewellery and trendy clothes to local fresh produce, refined furniture, or vintage household articles.

If you’re looking for a place to get a taste of the regional delicacies or buy a healthy and tasty food souvenir, you should head to Heerlijk for some organic bites — if you’re into pretty rocks, you’ll also appreciate their gemstone collection.

For a nostalgic voyage to the past, instead, you can check out Bij Katrien and get lost in the store’s vast assortment of tastefully selected vintage household and cooking items.

Wining and dining: where to eat in the Zaan Curve

You know those boring sandwiches wrapped in ten layers of tinfoil that your parents insisted you pack with you for every trip? Leave those in your school times memories — you won’t need them in the Zaan Curve.

The area offers a bite for every palate. To satisfy your sweet tooth, head to Buter Patisserie en Chocolaterie for a pastry and a cup of coffee, or to Hemels ijs for a great Italian-style gelato with a view of the Zaan.

If you’re craving something more filling, check out Heerlijk’s tasty soups and sandwiches, or Lokaal de Kroon’s meat and fish courses, maybe accompanied by one of their many varieties of beers and wines.

Unwinding: where to stay in the Zaan curve

Oh, to get a full night of sleep in a riverside Bed&Breakfast…🥰 Image: Indezaanbocht.nl/Supplied

Too tired and full to head back home? Geen paniek, the Curve won’t leave you stranded.

For a restorative night of sleep in a beautiful historical setting, we recommend trying Bed&Breakfast Saenliefde, where you can sleep in a fully renovated former warehouse, right next to the Zaan.

If a converted warehouse is too secular for you, why not spend the night in a former church? This can be done at the Valerius Boutique Hotel in Wormer — yep, we know, nothing screams “Netherlands” like a repurposed religious building.

Well, well, well, who knew that one small stretch of land could pack so much fun?

Whether you’re looking for a place to learn about history, relax in nature, or shop and eat the week’s stress away, a visit to the Zaan Curve is never a bad idea. 🥰

Have you been to this part of the Zaanstreek? Tell us about your past and upcoming trips in the comments below!