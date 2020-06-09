It really feels like summer in Eindhoven at the moment. June 1 was a moment of celebration, as cafes and restaurants could finally reopen after three months of being closed to customers.

So now that we are allowed to enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant, which place should you pick? What’s out there to eat in The Netherlands’ city of technology and innovation? We’re here to help you again!

Last Monday was a big day for the horeca industry, since almost all restaurants, cafes and pubs faced real challenges in the past 3 months. This week was truly a week of reunion, as you could gather around with your friends again and celebrate it by having a pleasant summer night outside.

All restaurants and customers must respect the RIVM rules, and if you have even the smallest sign of a cold, please stay at home. But if you know you’re healthy, then you can take advantage of it and go out. Make an online reservation and take your family and friends (but not too many of them) and pick one (or all!) of these 5 awesome places in Eindhoven where you can experience small bites of Heaven.