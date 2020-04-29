2 Dikgatbos, Den Oever

This has by far become one of my favourite places to go for a walk and stretch my legs since I can’t get the effective work out I crave from the gym right now. The muscles are shrinking and the gut is growing (I’m sure that has nothing to do with copious amounts of chocolate being consumed in our household).

It is one of those places that has something for everyone (just don’t all go out at the same time right now). You can take your mountain bikes along and ride the dirt tracks or even load up your “trusty steed” in their horsebox and opt for a gentle hack, giant gallop or even practice for when the showjumping and eventing seasons make a reappearance as they have both jumps and water steeples to get you and your horse competition ready, all whilst enjoying the beauty of the natural outdoors.

Or if a simple quiet walk is all you want, then opt to take one of the trails at 2km, 4km and 8km or lazy about under a tree in the quaint little meadows (more of a grassland really), not far from the car park.