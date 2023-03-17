Too late to move: 92-year-old with walker gets struck by tram, dies immediately

NewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Picture-of-dutch-police-standing-on-road-next-to-police-car-in-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/525105824/stock-photo-protester-arrested-climate-demonstration-extinction.html

On Thursday morning, an elderly man with a walker was hit by a tram at the Clinckhoeff shopping centre in IJsselstein near Utrecht.

Tragically, the collision resulted in the immediate death of the 92-year-old.

Not enough time

The accident occurred as the tram from Nieuwegein approached the stop at the Clinckhoeff shopping centre at around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning.

The tram driver heard screams from the nearby florist, who saw that a pedestrian was in the process of crossing the tram tracks.

The driver honked, then braked — but it was too late. The man fell under the tram and died on the spot.

Unsafe tram crossing

According to AD, the tram stop near the shopping centre has two crossings: One for cars and one for pedestrians. So far, so good — except for the fact that only one of them has barriers, warning lights, and a bell that indicates when a tram is nearing.

And yup, you guessed it, that’s for the cars.

Pedestrians, on the other hand, only have red fences that they have to zigzag through — meant to warn them of possible danger.

Translation: How awful. A 92-year-old man with his walker…WHY ARE THESE TRAM CROSSINGS NOT SECURED? This is NOT the first fatal accident involving the Nieuwegein/IJsselstein/Utrecht tram!

Trams on strike

A resident of the area tells AD that trams had not been running in the days leading up to the incident due to the ongoing regional public transport strikes. “Then you don’t have to look around,” they explain.

READ MORE | Body of missing 29-year-old woman found in Amsterdam

It is unclear what exactly caused the incident — whether the man didn’t look, got stuck with his walker, or simply didn’t register the approaching tram.

It took emergency services several hours to clear the tracks, and traffic didn’t start up again until 2 PM.

Warning campaign

The province of Utrecht, which owns the trams and rails in this area, launched a campaign earlier this year to warn pedestrians of the dangers of crossing the street at tram crossings.

It takes a tram about 40 metres to brake, so a driver cannot stop easily if someone is in front of the tram.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
5 Dutch nature reserves to stretch your legs and enjoy the sights
Next article
Celebrating Easter in the Netherlands: all you need to know
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Hoera! Amsterdam is one of Europe’s best cities for cinema lovers

It’s another one in the books for the city of Amsterdam, as a study reveals that the Dutch capital is...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Hoera! Amsterdam is one of Europe’s best cities for cinema lovers

Naomi Lamaury - 0
It’s another one in the books for the city of Amsterdam, as a study reveals that the Dutch capital is ranked among the top...

Are those… intestines!? Truck filled with tons of offal spills its load across Dutch highway

Simone Jacobs - 0
A truck carrying offal lost its load on the A67 near Geldrop. The result? Intestines and other entrails raining onto poor unsuspecting cars —...

It’s official guys! Dutch over 75s are having more sex, under 25s have less

Francesca Burbano - 0
Research conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has shown that older couples are taking it to the bedroom more often, while younger people are less...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.