1 De Biesbosch

De Biesbosch is a popular national park, and it’s one of the largest in the whole country. It’s popular mainly because there is so much to do there. You can go bird spotting and walking, fishing, spend the night in a fishing hut in the park, rent canoes, cycle and go on special walking tours with foresters. You can also dine in the national park. They even have an events calendar. There is no shortage of activities in this national park.

De Biesbosch has a wild, yet beautiful landscape. It’s the perfect place to escape from the city. De Biesbosch also puts on school programs and is involved heavily in both the educating the public and preserving the landscape and its inhabitants.

Location: Havenkade 25, 4924 BC Drimmelen (takes you to the shops/rentals)