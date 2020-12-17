1 Three is the magic number

One of this city’s emblems is undoubtedly the Martini Tower. At 97 meters, there was once a law stating that no building could exceed the height of the tour. Nowadays this law is no longer at work meaning the city skyline is certainly growing taller! The tower is also open to visitors — be warned, the black spiral staircase is quite a climb, but the view is oh-so worth it.

Now for the interesting part — did you know that today’s Martini Tower is in fact the 3rd of its name? The 1st, built in the 13th century, was only 30 meters tall and was destroyed by a lightening strike. Another tower was built, this time reaching 45 meters, only to again go up (or rather, down) in flames having been struck by lightening again!

What‘s more the Academie Gebouw, or Academy buliding of the University of Groningen, is also in its 3rd version.