19 outstanding things to do in Tilburg in 2024

Tilburg is a creative city with lots of heart and character. Thanks to its mix of traditional and modern architecture, walking through its streets is a unique adventure in the Netherlands, and you never know what you’ll find behind the next corner. 🧐

Fear not, before you wander into the city blind, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of things to do in Tilburg; from day trips to weekend getaways, Tilburg has so much to offer to keep you entertained during your visit.

1. Quench your curiosity at the Natuurmuseum Brabant

There’s something to entertain even the most restless of kids at the Natuurmuseum Brabant. Image: MerktTilburg/Supplied

The Natuurmuseum in Brabant, Tilburg, has a host of epic exhibitions to enjoy. Keep your eye out (though it won’t be hard to find!) for the huge sperm whale skeleton — or even wander all the way to the Ice Age and take a peek at the reconstructed mammoths on display.

Plus, with ongoing events at the museum and even the OO – ZONE exhibit where kids can practice their archaeology skills and learn a little history, this museum is a top choice when looking for things to do in Tilburg!

📍 Location: Spoorlaan 434, 5038 CH Tilburg

💰 Price: €12.50 for adults, €10.50 for children, and free for kids under the age of 4

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 AM to 5 PM

2. Explore the renovated Spoorpark

The Spoorpark in Tilburg is one of a kind. Why? Because it was once a barren area near the train tracks but has now been converted into a meeting point and play area for families and people alike. ♻

The citizens of Tilburg worked together to come up with an initiative to renovate the land into an amazing park for people to enjoy, and with the help of the municipality, the Spoorpark was born!

At the park, you can check out some of the expert artwork, such as The Zipper, a statue at the entrance to the park which has become a landmark. Or, you can pack your tents and warm clothes, and camp on the grounds for a night or two! 🏕

📍 Location: Spoorpark 1, 5038 LS Tilburg

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 8 AM to 11 PM

3. Dine in a renovated train

Having a delicious brunch at De Wagon during our day trip to Tilburg. Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

Peckish on your day out in Tilburg? A great option for an epic dining experience in the city is De Wagon, where you can eat lunch in a renovated train carriage and take a seat at an old booth.

One of the most unique restaurants in Tilburg, you can choose to either have your meal inside the train wagon, just like a passenger, or you can eat outside on the terrace when the weather is nice and sunny.

The food is delicious, but you don’t need to be peckish to enjoy this place, you can also sit at the bar if you feel like just having a biertje.

📍 Location: Burgemeester Brokxlaan 1041, 5041 RP Tilburg

💰 Price: €3.50 – €23.50 for a dish

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 12 PM to 12 AM

4. Absorb the art at De Pont Museum

Even this exhibit outside the museum is an example of the contemporary art inside! Image: Merkt Tilburg/Supplied

A contemporary art museum in Tilburg, an afternoon at De Pont is one of the best things you can do on a day out in the city! 🎨

With mind-boggling exhibits that change during the year, the museum is built into an old wool-spinning mill; so not only is it showcasing art of the modern age but it is set in the context of Tilburg’s long history.

📍 Location: Wilhelminapark 1, 5041 EA Tilburg

💰 Price: €12.50 and kids under 18 go free

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11 AM to 5 PM

5. Enjoy a delicious meal in vintage style

The interior at RAW combines throw-back style with cosiness; and the food is lekker! Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

Another place where you can have a great meal in Tilburg is RAW.

This unique spot has a very interesting vintage-themed interior. From old filming cameras to old radios, this place has the best antiques.

The vintage atmosphere, in combination with some pretty delicious food and drinks, makes it the perfect place for a meal during your trip to Tilburg. Plus, with vegan and vegetarian options there will be something for your whole group to enjoy. 😍

📍 Location: Burgemeester Brokxlaan 30, 5041 SB Tilburg

💰 Price: €7 – €30.50 for a dish

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 12 PM

6. Experience Tilburg’s epic street art

The street art in Tilburg is just inspiring! Image: Jana Vondráčková/Supplied

The municipality in Tilburg decided to embrace art in all its forms, and invited graffiti artists to do their best on the old buildings and walls of Tilburg.

The result? Some incredible art. Now, you can take an urban street art tour, and wander through Tilburg while ticking off every one of the 18 murals around the city. Grab tickets and rent a bike (or an electric scooter 🛴) at the Mercure Hotel in Tilburg, and then; scoot off and observe the art!

The tour can take up to seven hours, so make sure you have filling snacks and an umbrella for that typical Dutch weather. No food? No problem. An added plus to the tour is that you will be provided will some additional yummy snacks and stomach-warming drinks while you take in the art.

Included in the package is also a Borrel to Go bag and two free drinks from Grand Café Puur in Tilburg, as well as a sweet box for two people and two more free drinks at Smeer in Tilburg. 🥂

📍 Location: Mercure Hotel Tilburg Centrum

💰 Price: €3

⏰ Opening hours: Contact the hotel for opening times

7. Take a stroll in the Oude Warande

Take a jog in the beautiful Oude Warande in Tilburg. Image: MerktTilburg/Supplied

Tilburg is not only the home to some amazing museums and street art; but it also boasts many wonderful parks. Step into the outdoors, or cycle along on your bike, and enjoy the views of the Oude Warande.

An 18th-century baroque-style park with huge trees is one of only a few forest parks in the Netherlands, which makes it all the more special.

Pack a picnic, or choose this park for a jog, because we recommend Oude Warande as one of the best things to do in Tilburg.

📍 Location: Bredaseweg, 5036 NA Tilburg

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: Open 24/7

8. (Don’t) pet the lions at the safari

Yes, you heard us right; Tilburg has a safari! 🦁

At Beekse Bergen, you can watch the rhinos in their natural (recreated) habit, and map your own route through the park — or take one of the pre-mapped routes!

Don’t have a car? No problem! You can enjoy the safari by foot, take a seat in the safari bus, or even experience the wildlife from the comfort of a boat.

Or, you want to stay overnight? Geen probleem, the safari offers multiple overnight accommodations. Stay in the hotel, take a trip to the resort, or rent out a whole house in the middle of the man-made savannah.

If you’re visiting the safari by car, be prepared to pay an extra €9.50 per car as an ‘exit ticket’.

📍 Location: Tilburgseweg 41, 5081 NG Hilvarenbeek

💰 Price: €27 for those over the age of 10, €24 for those aged between 3-9, and children under 3 go free

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 4:30 PM

9. Learn about fabric history at the Textile Museum

The Textile Museum in Tilburg allows a sneak peek into the history of Tilburg’s manufacturing. Image: Nora Maria/Supplied

Not only can you catch a peek into the history of textile making in the Textile Museum, but you can also visit the TextielLab, where designers and artists can be found working on their projects!

A working museum, it demonstrates Tilburg’s past as the wool capital of the Netherlands. While you’re there, be sure to stay up-to-date with their latest exciting exhibits.

📍 Location: Goirkestraat 96, 5046 GN Tilburg

💰 Price: €12.50 for adults, €4.00 for children, and free for those under the age of 13

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 PM to 5 PM

10. Indulge those shopaholic tendencies

Wander through the new Emmapassage in Tilburg. Image: Nora Maria/Tilburg

With the recent reopening of De Heuvelstraat, and the new building of the Emmapassage, the shopping streets in Tilburg have undergone a massive transformation, making it easier for shoppers to meander from store to store. 🛍

With connections from all the main shopping streets and enough food spots to shake your stick at (or your frikandel), shopping in the centre of Tilburg is another one of the best things to do in the city. 🛍

📍 Location: Heuvelstraat, Tilburg

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: Dependent on stores

11. Get in your steps at the Wandelbos

At this beautiful park in Tilburg, you can see nature in all its glory. Image: MerktTilburg/Supplied

In the Wandelbos, you’ll have a spectacular choice of hiking trails to pick from. Not the type to enjoy a long trek? Pack your lunch, and you can have a vibey autumnal picnic on one of the many benches.

Got kids? They’ll love this park for its petting zoo! There are so many animals native to the park; swans, donkey, sheep, goats, and even llamas. 🦙

📍 Location: Het Wandelbosch, 5044 VB Tilburg

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, all day

12. Sing your heart out at karaoke

Are you an aspiring pop singer? You’ll love playing a night of drunken karoake at Dolfijn, where you can rent a private room for you and your loved ones to belt out ‘Toxic’ like your life depends on it.

Follow it up by a round of bowling, or grab a cocktail at the bar to celebrate (nearly) hitting those high notes. 🎶

📍 Location: Ringbaan-Oost 2A, 5013 CA Tilburg

💰 Price: €9 per person

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 2 PM to 12 AM, Saturday and Sunday, 12 PM to 10:30 PM

13. Unite with your fellow redheads at the Redhead festival

Join the unique 4% of Dutch people lucky enough to have red hair at the Redhead Festival in Tilburg. Those with epic melanin and hair that will avoid dreaded greys can meet in the city and create a memory to never forget.

Not a redhead? You can also marvel with envy at the thousands of bright-coloured heads while you wonder if auburn would suit you too.

📍 Location: Spoorpark 1, 5038 LS Tilburg

💰 Price: Tickets to the festival will be announced on the festival’s webpage.

⏰ Opening hours: Attend on August 25-27, 2023

14. Get lost in Doloris maze

Be prepared for the inside of this epic maze. Image: Merkt Tilburg/Supplied

This interactive maze is just one of many incredible things to do in Tilburg. Immerse yourself in the art, and get lost amongst the almost out-of-body pieces, all designed to bring you on an amazing journey of art and discovery.

Feeling a bit wrecked after that? Climb upstairs, and grab a meal in the restaurant — or enjoy the rooftop bar and marvel at the views of Tilburg.

📍 Location: Spoorlaan 21C, 5038 CB Tilburg

💰 Price: €25 for entrance to the maze

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM

15. Read a new book at the world’s 2nd-best library

Awarded the Building of the Year in 2019, and voted the 2nd Best Library in the World, the LocHal in Tilburg is certainly worth a visit.

What was once an old factory has been converted into a hub of literature and community, continuing the tradition of free-to-attend libraries; this is one of the only public spaces in which you’re not expected to spend any precious moolah. 💰

📍 Location: Burgemeester Brokxlaan 66, 5041 DB Tilburg

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8 AM to 10 PM, Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM

16. Enjoy an evening concert at Concert Hall Tilburg

Get into your fancy dress and listen to some Bach at the Schouwburg Concert Hall in Tilburg. Image: MerktTilburg/Supplied

Music lovers will enjoy this thing to do in Tilburg — attending a concert at the wonderful venue of Schouwburg Concert Hall. Classical music, here we come, and we’ve got our fancy bifocals in hand! 🧐

With events taking place the whole year long, make sure you grab tickets ahead of your visit to Tilburg; or you might be left empty-handed and musicless!

📍 Location: Louis Bouwmeesterplein 1, 5038 TN Tilburg

💰 Price: Depends on the event

⏰ Opening hours: Ticket office open Tuesday to Saturday, 12 PM to 5 PM

17. Get a taste of classic Dutch beer at a classic brewery

Zelf bier brouwen bij de stadsbrouwerij Tilburg is echt een goed idee! Wij maakten een triple vlgs. Westmalle receptuur. En die is me toch lekker!!! #Westmolle #DoorEnVoorMollen pic.twitter.com/jFf1OwGrcI — Liesbeth Mol 👩‍🏫 (@Liesmol65) September 4, 2022

Concert halls, safaris, and contemporary art not your thing? Well, you’re in luck schat, because you can still get a glass of delicious Dutch beer in Tilburg.

Go to a scrumptious beer tasting or bring your wedding party along to the main bar at City Brewer 013. Or, just sip the night away, questioning the meaning of it all. 🍺

📍 Location: Noordhoekring 75, 5038 GC Tilburg

💰 Price: €21

⏰ Opening hours: Brewery visits run once a week on alternative days and times, so be sure to check 013’s weekly agenda

18. Take a trip to the past in a 16th-century chapel

Grote opkomst bij korenmiddag. De tien #koren uit #Tilburg en #Goirle trokken veel bekijks. Deze middag werd georganiseerd ter gelegenheid van het 50-jarig #jubileum van de restauratie van de Hasseltse Kapel. pic.twitter.com/Y8d2RkcBGX — John Boeren | Antecedentia (@johnboeren_nl) October 15, 2022

Yes, Tilburg has so much to offer for those history nerds. Visit the Hasseltse Kapell, not only a space for religious worship, but also a cultural centre in Tilburg.

At the church, you can attend the Classical Concert Series, an initiative that hosts budding and renowned musicians for shows in the church — check out their newsletter to keep track of upcoming concerts!



19. Take a romantic walk through the…. sand dunes!?

One thing about Tilburg; there’s more to do in the city than you might think. Visit the National Park Loonse en Drunense Duien, but pack your good shoes, because we’re going wandering through the dunes. 🏖

At this epic national park in Tilburg, you can pick your way through the many trails, and go for a relaxing walk, taking in the wonderful views.

📍 Location: 5151 RG Drunen

💰 Price: Free entry

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 8 AM to 8 PM

Phew! This city sure knows how to surprise you; sand dunes, musical concerts, monkeys, and even rooftop bars… there’s just so many things to do in Tilburg.

So, if you’re thinking of heading to this beautiful Dutch city perhaps extend that day trip, because there’s enough to do to fill a whole weekend — or y’know, lifetime.

Are you going to visit Tilburg? Have you been? Tell us in a comment below! 👇