Pitter-patter of not so little steps: Baby elephant is born in Rotterdam zoo

Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
Baby-elephant-sleeping-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Katie Hollamby/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-baby-elephant-sleeping-on-the-ground-3691813/

When you think of springtime baby animals, you may think of fluffy little chicks, or baby goats wobbling through their first few steps. The Blijdorp zoo has been blessed with a slightly bigger bundle of joy this week as it welcomes a baby elephant to the Netherlands.

Last night, mama elephant Bangka gave birth to a healthy baby. Viewers shared the joy of birth by following the delivery via webcam, reports AD. The gender reveal party will have to wait, as Dutch zookeepers have not yet identified whether it’s a baby boy or girl. They are waiting until the gender is identified to name it. 🐘

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to visit the new addition to the family anytime soon, as zoos, gyms, and amusement parks will stay closed for the time being.

Not the first bundle of joy

This little unnamed elephant will feel at home soon with such an experienced mother as it’s one of 16 elephant calfs to have been born in the Dutch zoo.

However, it looks like two Christmases and shared custody might be on the cards for this little elephant as dad has had to move to another zoo. Timber the bull moved to Wildlands Adventure Zoo in Emmen, where it seems he has already been welcomed by the females.

Are you excited by this news? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Katie Hollamby/Pexels

