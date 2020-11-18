The Dutch government plans to expand testing capacity even further by March. The hope is that residents of the Netherlands will be able to get tested for COVID once per month.

Sources tell RTL Nieuws that the government hopes to be able to test anyone in the Netherlands at least once per month, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms of coronavirus.

In last night’s press conference, Minister for Health Hugo De Jonge announced that there will be experiments with large scale testing. It is believed these will begin in January.

Not ready yet

The current testing capacity of the Netherlands is not up to scratch yet however. In order to make this achievable, there are a number of things that need to happen.

Firstly, more people needed to be trained in administering a coronavirus test. Secondly, more testing locations are required in order to have enough places for everyone, and finally, more testing kits are needed.

According to RTL Nieuws, the cabinet will reach out to test providers and companies in order to help make this happen. Testing locations may also be found outside of test centres, such as in train stations and shops.

