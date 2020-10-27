1 Butt Plug Santa, Rotterdam

As surprising as it is, the butt plug was actually not intentional. This statue in Rotterdam was supposed to depict good old Santa Clause holding…something? Is it a deformed Christmas tree, a candle, marshmallows stacked on a stick? We can’t really seem to find the answer.

But one thing we do know for sure is that whoever is behind this lovely piece of art had some pretty crappy friends. I mean, this is the Netherlands! Even little old grannies know what a butt plug is. Regardless of what really went down in 2001 when the statue was commissioned, we are oh so very happy that this lovely piece of art still stands tall and proud in Rotterdam. Because nothing is more merry and festive than Santa with a dirty sense of humour!