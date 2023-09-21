5 reasons the Netherlands is the best place to live for expat families

The Netherlands is the best place to live for expat families? It’s true! The land of stroopwafels and bikes came out top for the honour, according to a 2018 HSBC Expat Explorer survey.

It’s really no surprise in a country with a great economy, great childcare, great healthcare, great education system, excellent English and a life revolving around biking. (Okay, okay, we’ll quit talking up the Netherlands now — just kidding).

No, but seriously, why exactly is the Netherlands among the best places to live for expat families?

1. Children’s wellbeing and health

The Netherlands is at the top of its game when it comes to children’s well-being and health, making the Netherlands an obvious choice for expats with kids. In fact, according to a 2020 UNICEF report, Dutch children were ranked the happiest of all.

READ MORE | 5 reasons why Dutch kids are happier than American kids

If we grew up with all that cheese, flowers, biking, and the great Dutch scenery — we would be too.

2. A top-notch education system

The Netherlands also has countless international schools. Image: Freepik

The Netherlands is a top spot for expat families because of its education system. The Netherlands has an exceptional education system, which is made even easier for expat families due to the ease of integrating a child within.

READ MORE | International schools in the Netherlands: the complete guide for 2022

This is especially so if your child speaks English. The quality of learning is also excellent, and an awful lot of children then go on to go to university. In fact, according to OECD research, 42% of Dutchies aged 25-64 hold a tertiary degree — that’s well above the EU average of 37%.

3. Affordability of childcare

Childcare in the Netherlands is seen as being very affordable, especially in comparison to other countries. Dutch child benefits and childhood allowance mean that people have affordable childcare, especially when working or studying within the Netherlands.

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to applying for child benefits in the Netherlands

This goes for expats too. So rest assured you can take your children to the Netherlands, still work and have some money left at the end of it (unlike some places)!

4. Generous maternity and paternity leave

Family time is important! Image: Freepik

Yep! Even if you don’t have a family yet, you’ll benefit from the minute your bun is taken out of the oven. Mothers in the Netherlands can take advantage of 16 weeks of paid maternity leave while being paid 100% of their regular earnings.

Meanwhile, new dads can take up to five weeks off at 70% of their regular paycheck.

5. It’s easy to settle with the best non-native speakers in the world

If you are a native English speaker or speak English fluently, you’re in luck. The Dutch are the best non-native speakers of English. As modest as they are, it’s hard to struggle to settle in the Netherlands because the language barrier is very small in comparison to other countries for expats.

This makes it easier to secure jobs, integrate children into school and, in general, to survive the start of your life in NL. It’s definitely a heck of a lot less stressful for this reason!

Why do you think the Netherlands is the best place to live for expat families? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2019, and was fully updated in September 2023 for your reading pleasure.