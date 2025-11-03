Why is there a Chinese temple in the middle of Amsterdam?

- Advertisement -

Ah, yes, Amsterdam: the city of canals, flower markets, cute crooked houses… and Chinese temples?!

That’s right: Amsterdam has its very own Buddhist temple, and it’s hidden in plain sight!

In fact, you might have walked past it several times, given its super central location right in the heart of the Zeedijk, the neighbourhood housing Amsterdam’s Chinatown.

A short walk from both Amsterdam Centraal and Nieuwmarkt, the temple is a must-see if you’re in the area — and it’s gratis! 😉

What’s the story behind this temple?

So, what is a Chinese temple doing in the heart of the Dutch capital?

Well, building it was the idea of Venerable Master Hsing Yun, the founder of Fo Guang Shan. Fo Guang Shan is a Taiwan-based Buddhist organisation and monastic order established in 1967.

The OG Fo Guang Shan Temple is located in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Image: Dreamstime

The order’s mission is to spread Chinese Humanistic Buddhism worldwide. Naturally, a part of that is building as many temples as possible, in as many different locations as possible.

Add to this the Netherlands’s reputation for religious tolerance, and you get why Amsterdam was chosen as the location for the first — and biggest — Buddhist temple in Europe.

A holy AND royal inauguration

Obtaining permission to build a traditional Buddhist temple in the historical centre of Amsterdam was no easy feat, but after some back and forth, the project finally received the Municipality’s blessing in 1994.

The temple is right in the heart of Amsterdam’s old town, the Zeedijk. Image: Dreamstime

The most visible act of institutional support, however, came six years later, when the temple was inaugurated by Queen Beatrix herself. 👑

According to the International Buddhist Progress Society (IBPS), this was the first time in history that a head of state did anything to support Buddhism publicly, making the Amsterdam temple very special for the community.

A perfect blend of Dutch and Chinese characteristics

Designed by the IBPS in collaboration with Dutch architect Fred Greven, the temple is a true testament to intercultural collaboration.

This is also reflected by its full Chinese name, written above the entrance: Helan Fo Guang Shan Hehua Si, meaning “The Netherlands’ Fo Guang Shan Dutch-Chinese temple”.

The roof has small statues representing animals from the Chinese zodiac 🐲 Image: Dreamstime

Fun fact: As is customary in Chinese temples, the character version of the name is written backwards. As if Dutch sayings weren’t causing enough linguistic confusion in our heads. 🥲

What’s inside the temple?

Curious to know what the inside of Amsterdam’s Buddhist temple looks like? Geen probleem! Let us paint a picture for you.

The entrance leads to the main hall, the Guanyin Shrine, dedicated to the Goddess of Mercy. Downstairs, you can find the Jade Buddha Shrine — as in a Buddha statue made of jade, not as in the female English name. 😉

Together with the Meditation Hall and the Ancestors Hall, these are the spaces where people can pray or meditate.

The temple has two shrines where people can go pray or meditate 🪷 Image: Dreamstime

The temple, however, also has rooms for more mundane purposes: a meeting room, a library, and classrooms for holding lectures and activities, and a dining room and bedrooms to host the organisation members (and Buddhist nuns!) who occasionally stay at the temple.

How can I visit it?

The temple is open to non-members from Tuesday to Saturday, but only for a few hours around lunchtime. We recommend you keep those succulent Chinese meal plans for after your temple visit.

The entrance is free, but donations are appreciated. After all, those statues are not going to dust themselves, you know.

To get the most out of your visit, you can also book a guided tour for a small fee, or keep an eye on the temple’s event calendar to catch any special activities, like the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Is there a special etiquette?

Are you nervous that you might accidentally do something rude during your visit? No need to be!

The Dos and Don’ts are actually quite similar to church etiquette: keep quiet, leave your devices in your pockets, dress modestly, and don’t do anything that would make you blush if a (Buddhist) nun caught you in the act. It’s really quite simpel.

📍 Location: Zeedijk 106-118, 1012 BB Amsterdam

🕒 Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday, 1 PM – 3:30 PM

💰 Entrance fee: Free for independent visits, €2.50-8 for a guided tour.

Well, look at you being all knowledgeable about Amsterdam’s Chinatown’s most iconic building!

Whether you’ll use this information as an incentive for a temple visit (do!) or a fun fact source to impress a first date (don’t!), feel free to send us free dumplings (or a Tikkie) as a token of your gratitude. 🥰

What other underrated Amsterdam buildings do you recommend for a visit? Send us all of your tips in the comments below.