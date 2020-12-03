Did you wake up, stretch out your arms, look out the window and realise your bike is no longer waiting for you outside? Firstly, we are sorry for your loss. Here’s what to do when your bike has been stolen in the Netherlands.

It’s true what they say, you’re not a true Dutchie until you’ve had your bike stolen. I thought I was immune to this rite of passage having had my first Dutch bike (and best friend) for a whole year.

It was love at first sight. After trying numerous other second-hand rust buckets, I clapped eyes on Ethel and knew she was the one. Yes, I am one of those people. A bike namer. But, having not ridden a bike since childhood, I was charmed by the idea of becoming a cyclist in the Netherlands.

Before moving here, I imagined riding through the Dutch countryside on my omafiets, windmills whirring in the background effortlessly whizzing across the flat landscape. In reality, cycling in the Netherlands is a very different, very soggy experience but that’s a whole other story! Anyways, let’s get on with what to do when your bike has been stolen in the Netherlands.