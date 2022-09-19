Say Watt? NS to start renting out e-bikes at the end of September

NewsEnvironmentTraffic
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
OV-fiets-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/78357042/stock-photo-ov-rent-bikes-from-the.html

The national Dutch railway service has had regular bikes in their repertoire for years, and now they’re set to advance to e-bikes at a small selection of stations.

The addition is for now in the trial stage, where four stations will be equipped with 30 e-bikes, for one year, writes RTL Nieuws.

The trial will start at the end of September 2022, so you might find yourself zooming through the dunes/city landscape before you know it!

It’s perfect if you need to travel faster, or further (110km on eco mode, to be exact) than you would with a regular bike. 🚲

It’s also a great green alternative to public transport or private motoring. And let’s be honest, it’s way more comfortable than struggling with a regular bike, or sitting trapped inside a sweaty bus. 😅

Translation: “An interesting question is to what extent the e-bike will become a competitor for public transport. Is the public transport ebike an alternative to the bus to and from the station?”

Where, when, how??

The bikes will definitely be available at the Driebergen-Zeist station, but the remaining three stations included in the trial are not known yet.

READ MORE | ‘Kijk uit!’ Amsterdam residents feel unsafe around speedy e-bikes on cycle paths

As opposed to the comfortable €4.15 for a normal bike, the e-bikes are going to be a touch more expensive, though.

For €10, you can live the e-bike lifestyle for 24 hours. But after three days, a €5 surcharge per day will be added to your bill. 💸

Important details: return, batteries, and GPS tracking

The main difference between the regular bike service and the new e-bikes is that the latter cannot be returned to a station other than the one they were rented from.

Further, it is important to note that customers cannot charge their own batteries. NS promises, however, that the e-bikes will always be fully charged — so you won’t find yourself stranded in the middle of the Dutch countryside, powerless.

READ MORE | 5 things to do when your bike has been stolen in the Netherlands

Finally, the e-bikes will be equipped with individual GPS trackers, to make sure none go missing.

If you think the thought of being tracked wherever you go sounds a bit creepy, the NS spies can comfort you with the fact that personal information and GPS information will be kept separate.

What do you think about the new e-bike system? Unnecessary laziness or a welcome relief? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article5 things to do when your bike has been stolen in the Netherlands
Next articleLeave those bags; Schiphol cancels more flights due to security shortage
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Half of the Dutch adult population say “no” to another shot of vaccine

A survey by I&O Research showed that about half of the adult Dutch population find it unnecessary to get another...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

Half of the Dutch adult population say “no” to another shot of vaccine

Gaelle Salem - 1
A survey by I&O Research showed that about half of the adult Dutch population find it unnecessary to get another coronavirus booster. 💉 According to...

September winds are hitting the Netherlands: is the summer season really over?

Mihály Droppa - 0
Last Sunday was one of the coldest September 19 in the Netherlands. Ever. 🥶 Yesterday was a surprisingly cold day. In the eastern part of...

5 reasons the Dutch cycle without bike helmets

Lucy Seip - 35
While it may be shocking to many expats, most Dutchies cycle without helmets! If you are cycling with a helmet in the Netherlands, people...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X