The time Dutchies used cheese to defend themselves against the French

CultureFoodHistory
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-Dutch-cheese-wheel
Image: Foto-VDW/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/13428688/stock-photo-dutch-cheese.html

The term “cheesehead” or kaaskoppen didn’t come out of thin air: it certainly didn’t intend to insult, and didn’t see the light by virtue of the Dutch world-renowned cheese either — turns out, there’s an anecdote. 📔

Dutch cheese is a tried and tested lunch staple, after all, it’s one of the best in the world. 🧀 With 650 million kilos of cheese produced annually in the Netherlands, the term “cheeseheads” floats around for what may seem to be a testament to how good the Dutch are with their Gouda, Edam, Maasdam, etc and their cheese markets.

Etymologically speaking, in examining the term kaaskoppen: the word kaaskop refers to a wooden mould used to shape the cheese, while koppen refers to the human head — we’re getting warmer for sure! 🔍

How the story goes

The term “cheesehead” can possibly be traced back to an innovative defence method used by the Dutch in the 19th century. From the time of Napoleon, the Dutch cheese producers grew tired and fed up with French soldiers stealing their beloved Gouda cheese.

As a protection method when confronting French soldiers, Dutch farmers DIY-ed helmets carved out of cheese barrels and, ta-da, the “cheeseheads” term was born.

Since then, the French and Belgians, who also picked up the word during the Revolution, used “cheeseheads” as an insult to the Dutch — which is ironic since both of these countries are also cheese lovers. 🤷‍♀️

Did you know this story about the origin of the term cheesehead? What do you think it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Foto-VDW/Depositphotos

Previous articleLate summer sun? Yes, please!
Next article8 ways a furnished apartment will help you instantly feel at home in the city
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

11 gross things Dutch people do

All humans have a tendency to be yucky sometimes — but we’re only here to point out some of the...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

8 ways a furnished apartment will help you instantly feel at home in the city

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
Let’s face it, moving to a new city is stressful, even if it’s just for a short period of time. Add to that the...

The time Dutchies used cheese to defend themselves against the French

Farah Al Mazouni -
The term "cheesehead" or kaaskoppen didn't come out of thin air: it certainly didn't intend to insult, and didn't see the light by virtue...

Late summer sun? Yes, please!

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
This past weekend was a wet one — but the good news is that the sun is due to appear again towards the end...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X