Dutch history hacked: 2500 years of Dutch life in 7 minutes (VIDEO INSIDE)

Here's a crash course 🇳🇱 👇

Updated:

We know the Dutch are a pretty strange bunch and, to be honest, up until now, we couldn’t know for sure that they weren’t some mysterious sea creatures that crawled from the water wearing funny hats and performing spells to keep the water away — seriously, what’s up with that?!

However, thanks to a super informative video, we now we can now fill in the gaping holes our Dutch history knowledge.

Ever wondered why the Dutch were Calvinists? What the Spanish were doing so far North? How on earth did Dutch become a language? And what is up with Belgium?

Check out the video below for the answers to all the questions you ever had about Dutch history but never got around to asking!

What key bits of Dutch history did this video miss? Tell us in the comments!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in July 2019, and was fully updated in July 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Pixabay
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and (almost) a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

2 COMMENTS

  2. As I Dutchie living in the USS since 1965 I will share this video with all my friends. It says it all❤️🇳🇱

