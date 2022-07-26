CultureHistory

Dutch history hacked: 2500 years of Dutch life in 7 minutes (VIDEO INSIDE)

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
We know the Dutch are a pretty strange bunch and, to be honest, up until now, we couldn’t know for sure that they weren’t some mysterious sea creatures that crawled from the water wearing funny hats and performing spells to keep the water away — seriously, what’s up with that?!

However, thanks to a super informative video, we now we can now fill in the gaping holes our Dutch history knowledge.

Ever wondered why the Dutch were Calvinists? What the Spanish were doing so far North? How on earth did Dutch become a language? And what is up with Belgium?

Check out the video below for the answers to all the questions you ever had about Dutch history but never got around to asking!

What key bits of Dutch history did this video miss? Tell us in the comments!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in July 2019, and was fully updated in July 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Pixabay
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

