4 Population/Landscape



The size of the population and the landscape in both countries is quite different.

The Netherlands has 16,8 million inhabitants in an area of 41.526 km². It means that around 400 people live within 1 km². This fact makes the Netherlands one of the most densely populated countries in Europe.

Meanwhile, Sweden has a population of 9,9 million in an area of 447.435 km². This means that 22 people live within 1 km². Geographically speaking, Sweden is one of the biggest countries in Europe. And humorously seen, Sweden is 10 times bigger than the Netherlands.

Dutch and Swedes are neither considered bigger nor smaller than each other. Something else we have in common is that most of us are blonde or blue-eyed. We are both friendly and we tend to smile a lot. Most of us are tall, but there are also some short people who need clogs. We live in countries where it almost always rains, we both use rain-ponchos but we love life.