Learning and pronouncing Dutch names… the struggles. ‘What’s in a name? That which we call a rose would smell as sweet’… A statement that has stood the test of time. A name shouldn’t tell me anything about who you are or where you come from or whether or not your hips lie (just look at my name.)

Yet, you hear or see a Starbucks cup with the name Harry on it and state: “So you’re basically real-life Harry Potter!” [I think Harry from One Direction could also, of course, work here].

You meet a Belinda and start humming along to “… Me and my wife called, ‘Pretty Belinda, pretty Belinda, pretty Belinda…”

You read an article written by a Shaakira and think… well. There’s a wealth of things people ask me based on my name alone. Some original and some not so much but all of them chuckle-worthy. I can barely remember the anonymity I experienced before “Hips don’t lie” came out, and as a teenager hearing this song every morning on the way to school and every afternoon on the way home — the song was overplayed but at the time the world didn’t seem to mind. I had no idea the effect it would have on my name in the years to come. 13 years later and people will still hit me with “so…do your hips lie?”

Well, we’ve given you an article on what’s in a female Dutch name, so let’s give you one on male names.

Culture shock: Dutch names

When I moved to the NL, I realised there was something I had not factored into my assimilation into this society: names! Now, as someone who understands the importance of remembering a name, and in fact prides myself on being good at remembering names I was surprised when an incredibly tall colleague introduced themselves to me and instead of hearing and repeating his name, “Koen”, I heard and thus repeated “Cool”.

It’s funny now but at the time I was so overwhelmed trying to meet everyone else in the room that repeating “Cool” and having Koen trying to correct me was mildly mortifying. This proceeded to happen more than once in my first few weeks with me struggling over different Dutch names and I remember remarking to a friend that honestly I could not understand why I was struggling with Dutch names so much! Apparently this is heel normaal.

Learning and pronouncing male Dutch names

Below are some of the common male Dutch names that I’ve noted throughout my stint here in the Netherlands:

Timo

Is this a version of the name Tim or is it a name of a more exotic origin that was made Dutch by pronouncing it with a Dutch accent?

Job

Now I am certain there is some wonderful Dutch heritage behind this name (also there is a biblical reference) but in English of course a job is job… maybe your parents naming you this was a way of predicting your future financial success? Or perhaps them naming you ironically; knowing that you might hate having said job and aspire to be a house-husband? Look, I don’t know your life, all I can do is guess…

Jordy

Okay, this is just a classic English name that the Dutch stole from the English, made the “J” silent and added in a “Y” as the first letter.

Jeroen

Now, this is a great Dutch name but I can imagine in an English or American accent it sounds very interesting. Is the English version of this name Jeremy? Or maybe Jimmy? Really rolls off the tongue either way…

Joost

This name boggles my mind because it’s also quite an Afrikaans name. It’s spelt the exact same in Afrikaans but pronounced differently. A rose by any other name may smell as sweet but I get the impression Joost (NL: /Yow-st/) would not appreciate me calling him Joost ( SA: /Yooo-st/).

Jelle

The appearance of this name gives me anxiety that I will mess up the pronunciation. Because I have. I was never quite sure how to pronounce it until I received some guidance: Apparently, you don’t pronounce it “Jel”, or “Jelly” but in fact more of a “Yelluh”. Like “Yellelujiah”.

Koen

The Dutch version of the name “Cool”. Refer above.

Mathijs

The literal Dutch version of the name Matthew. Matt. Matty.

Michiel

Michael of course. Or maybe the Dutch version of the French male name, Michele. . . we may never know for sure.

Jan

John (Basically like John Legend)

Niels

Niel (Yes, like Neil Diamond).

Pieter

The Dutch version of the name Peter, but not to be confused with the other Dutch name ‘Peter’ (longer ‘e’ sound: /pay-ter/). Peter was obviously a popular name at some point and like all popular names, someone has to spell theirs uniquely (Eg: Megan, Meegan, Meghan etc.)

I feel that there are less traditional female Dutch names but this is probably just me being biased. Let’s recognise Dutch names for what they are — cool — I mean KOEN!

So. Many. Others. Do you have any other male Dutch names you’ve encountered and/or struggled with during your time here in the Netherlands? Drop them in the comments below!

