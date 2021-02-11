It’s V-Day, you’re dating a Dutchie and not sure what to do or to get for Valentine’s day? The answer is probably easier than you think: nothing. Or maybe a card. Here are some ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Netherlands like a true Dutchie.
From what I hear from people around me, there seems to be an old reputation that sticks to the Dutch as being romantic. Having a big heart and a sense of generosity is a great attribute in any relationship. Time to earn some brownie points so later you can say “yeah but remember Valentine’s day? Pretty great right?”
How can you surprise your Dutch Valentine?
Say it with flowers
Fun things to do on Valentine’s Day in the Netherlands
If you want to do something a little special for V-day, there’s a few things you could do. For something a little more extra, take a trip to the Dutch seaside, like Scheveningen, where we’ve compiled a whole list of activities that you could plan for your valentine.
You could also try going out. We have plenty of suggestions for you here on DutchReview. If you’re in the mood for something a little low-key, try cooking something. Maybe even go Dutch?;)
If you’re still on the look-out for your Valentine, there’s plenty of ways that you can find love in the Netherlands this year. And let’s not underestimate self-care; treat yo-self to a nice time instead of someone else.
If you are planning on going to the restaurant, I hope you thought of making a reservation: the Dutch might not spend the most on presents, but they sure enjoy a nice dinner date.
|Coronavirus update: Of course, this year, all restaurants and cafés are closed. You can still order takeaway though!
Here are some other interesting articles to tug at your Dutch or expat heartstrings:
Neuken in de keuken – most Dutchies satisfied with their sex life
Dating in the Netherlands: 6 things about dating the Dutch
What are your plans this Valentine’s day? Will you be celebrating at all? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
Feature Image: sonming4/Pixabay.
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in February 2019 and was fully updated in February 2021 for your reading pleasure!
Yep. My dutch wife is not a fan of Valentines Day. Have you ever heard of Wed & Walk in Amsterdam? I did it a few years ago with a friend for a laugh (before I met my wife). You get married for 24 hours on Valentines day with a mini ceremony, plastic rings and costumes. It was a good laugh (but a bit awkward when I had to kiss the bride).
I am enjoying your articles. I am a Brazilian woman dating with a Dutch man. Everything that you write it is true. About Valentine’s day I learned… Everything must be practical. So how in Brazil we celebrate Valentine’s day at June, I forget the day and he also… He’s said “Girl; I am Dutch Ok!” ??