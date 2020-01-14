6 Things the Dutch don’t talk about: being a tax haven

Another awkward one: the Netherlands is an internationally renowned tax haven, which is not something that we ought to be proud of. But it’s also something we have to talk about, in order for it to change. The Netherlands has created an effective strategy for encouraging foreign investment: offering multinational companies an enticing package of subsidies and tax breaks if they choose to locate here. Not only does that create a ‘race to the bottom’ among countries across the world, the end result of which would be a very low tax rate for corporations- it also vastly reduces the amount of tax revenue the Netherlands gets, forcing it to put higher taxes on working and middle class people.