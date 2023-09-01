The Dutch just introduced a smartphone that’s built to last EIGHT YEARS

Hoera! You no longer have to switch your phone every two years for a new one that costs an arm and a leg. Not only is this Dutch smartphone good for your wallet in the long run, but it’s also better for the environment. 🌎

That’s right, just when we thought the Dutch couldn’t get any more innovative, Fairphone, a Dutch smartphone manufacturer, recently presented their newest smartphone: Fairphone 5.

It’s fair, high-tech, environmentally friendly, and it can last up to eight years. 💪

The better choice for you — and the planet

“Most smartphone brands only make money selling phones, so they want you to come back for a new one as soon as possible,” Fairphone CEO Noud Tillemans tells NU.nl.

“But we still want to show that things can be done differently.” And Fairphone has done just that!

With other smartphones, you can expect to pay more than €100 to have your phone repaired. Why is that? Because you can’t easily remove elements such as the battery, repairs are difficult and duur (expensive).

How is the Fairphone 5 different? You can carry out the ten most common repairs all by yourself.

You don’t even need your tech-savvy friend to help you. The phone has been designed in such a way that technical knowledge isn’t necessary, you just need to know how to use a screwdriver. Zo makkelijk!

Here are some of the parts that everyday smartphone users can replace themselves with this ingenious new Dutch invention:

Battery

Screen

Phone case

USB port

Camera

Microphone

Speakers

SIM card and memory card slots

The better choice for the environment

The phone comes with a five-year warranty, and the Dutch manufacturer promises that new parts for the Fairphone 5 can be ordered until 2031.

That means we can now use phones made from fair and recycled materials for two to three times longer than normal smartphones.

“If that succeeds, it will also prevent a lot of electronic waste and new mobile phones will not have to be made unnecessarily,” Tillemans says.

What do you think of the new Dutch smartphone? Would you get one? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Fairphone/Filckr/CC2.0