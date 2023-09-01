🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

The Dutch just introduced a smartphone that’s built to last EIGHT YEARS

FeaturedNewsEnvironmentPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-woman-smiling-with-phone-in-front-of-her-face
Image: Fairphone/Filckr/CC2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/fairphone/53152650528/in/album-72177720310837401/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

Hoera! You no longer have to switch your phone every two years for a new one that costs an arm and a leg. Not only is this Dutch smartphone good for your wallet in the long run, but it’s also better for the environment. 🌎

That’s right, just when we thought the Dutch couldn’t get any more innovative, Fairphone, a Dutch smartphone manufacturer, recently presented their newest smartphone: Fairphone 5.

It’s fair, high-tech, environmentally friendly, and it can last up to eight years. 💪

The better choice for you — and the planet

“Most smartphone brands only make money selling phones, so they want you to come back for a new one as soon as possible,” Fairphone CEO Noud Tillemans tells NU.nl.

“But we still want to show that things can be done differently.” And Fairphone has done just that!

With other smartphones, you can expect to pay more than €100 to have your phone repaired. Why is that? Because you can’t easily remove elements such as the battery, repairs are difficult and duur (expensive).

How is the Fairphone 5 different? You can carry out the ten most common repairs all by yourself.

You don’t even need your tech-savvy friend to help you. The phone has been designed in such a way that technical knowledge isn’t necessary, you just need to know how to use a screwdriver. Zo makkelijk!

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #13: be innovative (and not be shy about it) 

Here are some of the parts that everyday smartphone users can replace themselves with this ingenious new Dutch invention:

  • Battery
  • Screen
  • Phone case
  • USB port
  • Camera
  • Microphone
  • Speakers
  • SIM card and memory card slots

The better choice for the environment

The phone comes with a five-year warranty, and the Dutch manufacturer promises that new parts for the Fairphone 5 can be ordered until 2031.

That means we can now use phones made from fair and recycled materials for two to three times longer than normal smartphones.

“If that succeeds, it will also prevent a lot of electronic waste and new mobile phones will not have to be made unnecessarily,” Tillemans says.

What do you think of the new Dutch smartphone? Would you get one? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Fairphone/Filckr/CC2.0

Previous article
The ultimate list of Dutch Quirks
Next article
Need to register in Amsterdam? International students are queueing for up to SEVEN HOURS
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

The miracle cure-all? Everything you need to know about CBD in the Netherlands

CBD in the Netherlands is hyped, affordable, and widely available. Chances are that you have heard of CBD before. Or,...
Freya Sawbridge -

Latest posts

The miracle cure-all? Everything you need to know about CBD in the Netherlands

Freya Sawbridge - 0
CBD in the Netherlands is hyped, affordable, and widely available. Chances are that you have heard of CBD before. Or, at least, you know...

No credit cards!? Why won’t the Dutch just take my money?

Daniel Susetio - 12
The Dutch hate debt, credit cards, and anything associated with them — and they're not shy about it. One of my first stops in...

Need to register in Amsterdam? International students are queueing for up to SEVEN HOURS

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
If you want to live in the Netherlands, you have to deal with Dutch bureaucracy. The latest challenge? New students have to wait in...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.