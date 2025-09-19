4 ways gaming is shaping the modern Dutch life

- Advertisement -

Once just a niche hobby, gaming in the Netherlands has evolved into an everyday lifestyle.

More than seven million Dutchies spend about an hour a day on gaming. Across all ages, gaming is gaining broad cultural acceptance.

It’s interwoven into daily life in the lowlands, from commuters gaming on mobile during their NS train rides to families playing cooperative games together on weekends.

So in what ways exactly is gaming shaping Dutch life?

1. Creating communities

Gaming in the Netherlands is no longer a solitary activity; it’s become a proper social phenomenon. In 2024, 47% of Dutch gamers played with friends or family, up from 35% in 2019.

Image: Freepik

Online multiplayer games, local co-op experiences, and gaming events have turned digital play into a shared cultural activity. Whether it’s families gathering for gezellige Mario Kart nights or friends teaming up in Fortnite, games have become modern social hubs.

Even platforms like Discord and Twitch are enabling Dutch gamers to form communities across regions, age groups, and backgrounds. For many, gaming isn’t just entertainment — it’s a way of staying connected.

2. Leveling up minds

The strategic side of gaming is also gaining popularity. Many Dutch players are diving deep into complex betting strategies that mirror the tactical thinking you find in games, such as for example combination betting.

But, as a Dutchie would say, hoe werkt een combinatie weddenschap (how does a combination with betting work)? The concept involves placing multiple selections in one bet, where each prediction must be correct to win. It’s more risky but also offers potentially higher payouts.

The rise of strategic gaming shows that Dutch players are also looking for challenges beyond the screen. Whether it’s planning an attack in a multiplayer game or analyzing sports odds, this way of thinking reflects a broad appreciation for well-thought-out decisions.

3. Boosting the economy

The gaming sector is booming. Its revenue grew by 10.5% between 2021 and 2023, reaching a record high of €763 million during that period. The number of active gaming companies increased to 614, and the sector employed 4,291 people.

Image: Freepik

And it’s about more than just the money. The Dutch gaming world has become a breeding ground for innovation and creativity. Cities like Utrecht have become centers for game development, supported by initiatives like the Dutch Game Garden, which provided a home to around 130 studios until its closure in 2025.

On top of that, sectors like software development, audio production, localization, and education also benefit. Dutch universities now offer programs in game design, ensuring a constant influx of new talent.

All of this has put the Netherlands on the map as an influential player within the global gaming industry.

4. Shaping the future

The increasing popularity of esports, the expansion of mobile gaming, and the use of game principles in education and training point to a future where gaming is way more than a subculture.

The Dutch government actively supports this development by officially recognizing video games as a creative industry. Subsidies for non-commercial, artistic, or experimental games show there’s confidence in the social and cultural value of games.

As gaming expands into areas like digital art, virtual events, and skills development, a hybrid cultural space emerges where entertainment, education, and work come together.

With emerging technologies like VR and AI making new forms of experience possible, gaming in the Netherlands isn’t just a growing industry: it reflects the modern Dutch lifestyle.

The Netherlands has truly embraced gaming culture, and frankly, we’re here for it. Whether you’re into competitive esports, casual mobile gaming, or discovering that the country is an underrated gamer’s paradise, there’s something for everyone in this gaming-mad nation. 🇳🇱