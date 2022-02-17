CultureCyclingLifestyle

Dutch bikes are superior, here’s why (VIDEO INSIDE)

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸

It’s no secret that Dutchies have a thing for cycling. Their love of bikes is no fling ❤️‍🔥 — they’ve successfully established a world-renowned biking society, powered by none but their superior fietsen.

They bike drunk (or drink while at it), they cycle in the rain, they chuck their kids on the front or back, and even fight fires on two wheels — dare we call it Dutch witchcraft! 🪄 But how do they do it all? Well, they’ve mastered the art of bike building.

Turns out, what really helps the Dutch in their two-wheeled endeavours is the build of one of the most common Dutch bikes, a.k.a the mighty omafiets. The grandma bicycles are not only built to be low-maintenance, but they also provide the ultimate comfort to their users.

We can go on and on about the features of the Dutch bike, an item that’s apparently sought but rarely found by inhabitants of other regions, but we’ll let you witness the features with your own eyes through the following video. ▶️

And while the Netherlands also offers a range of interesting biking characters, the Dutch bike and its features surely compensates for all the bicycle-related shortfalls.

Have you experienced omafiets biking? What do you love/hate about it? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Image: nenetus/Depositphotos

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

