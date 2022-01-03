Dutch Quirk #102: Refuse to drive drunk, but biking drunk is fine (of course)

By Cara Räker 🇩🇪
HomeUltimate List of Dutch QuirksDutch Quirk #102: Refuse to drive drunk, but biking drunk is fine...

Swerve to the left, swerve to the right…we all know that Dutchies love their bikes. They also love their beers. 🍻

Putting two and two together, we’re not too surprised that drunk cycling is a common phenomenon in the Netherlands. 🚲

And it’s not even technically illegal.

What is it?

In the Netherlands, drunk driving is frowned upon (and criminalized) just as much as in every other European country.

If your blood alcohol level is above 0.05% and the police catch you, that’s it. That’s about one to two glasses of beer or wine.

Since 2019, you risk a one-year prison sentence, losing your driving license, or facing heavy fines for driving drunk.

And drunk cycling? Well, you know…of course, you shouldn’t.

But the Dutch government doesn’t really persecute drunk cycling. You’re just sort of advised not to do it but you don’t risk losing your driving license.

You may face a fine (unlikely) or you can be banned from driving or cycling for a number of hours (more common).

Except if you’re a serious hazard to the people driving or cycling around you, which can lead to a lawsuit. 😐

Why do they do it?

We can only speculate, but it’s probably because the Dutch cycle so much (and drink enthusiastically) that it would put too big of a burden on the Dutch police.

Generally, the Dutch are quite relaxed cyclists. Helmets are considered unwanted accessories and traffic lights are seen as rough guidelines at best.

You’ll also frequently see a Dutchie cycling with a biertje in hand or balancing a crate of Heineken on the back of their bike. Cycling drunk is just another thing to add to the list.

Why is it quirky? 

It’s another thing the Dutch feel more chill about than other countries. It’s also another thing that’s a bit legally ambiguous. Just like cannabis. 🌿

Should you join in? 

We think you should be a rebel on this one and ditch the trend. Of course, you’re an excellent cyclist (😉), but just to be safe.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: bloodua/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch Quirk #92: Be weirdly pyromaniacal about fireworks
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch Quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X