The Netherlands is often called a ‘bike paradise’. Despite this, there are 53 (!!) different ways you can get fined while biking in the Netherlands.

Last week I was cycling through the streets of Utrecht in the evening when suddenly I was flagged down by the police. Before I knew what was happening, BAM, fine of €55 for not having bike lights. I also got a €90 fine for not carrying ID (I left my wallet at home), bringing me to a nice lump sum of €145. Rough.

To ensure that you avoid making your biking trip as unnecessarily expensive as mine here’s a basic guide to Dutch fines while cycling.