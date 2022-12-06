Dutch Quirk #61: Joke openly about Germans

Which nation gives the Dutchies even more opportunity to do some roasting than the Belgians? Natuurlijk! The Germans.

Germany is one of the Netherlands’ neighbouring countries, but still, somehow, the Dutch think of them as people from an entirely different planet.

What is it?

Anyone who ever spent more than a weekend in the Netherlands knows that Dutchies love to make a great joke — especially at the expense of the Germans! 👀🇩🇪

It’s that good ol’ “big brother, little brother” complex found amongst many bordering nations, mixed with some lingering historical animosity and a healthy dose of sports-related rivalry.

Banter ranges from “can I have my bike back?”, to jokes about Germans digging huge sand holes to claim their spot on the beach.

And of course, whenever Germany exits a football tournament, Dutch football fans sing “Schade Deutschland alles ist vorbei” (Sorry Germany, it’s all over”).

Why do they do it?

Now, this is just based on assumptions, there is no scientific proof whatsoever. But the history and proximity of these two countries might impact how they think of each other.

Also, let’s not forget that it’s not a single-player game. The Germans are also cracking jokes about their Dutch friends — specifically about how frugal and lazy they are.

Why is it quirky?

The Dutchies think of themselves as completely opposite of the Germans.

They are textbook examples of being easygoing, flexible, and innovative, while the Germans are strict, boring, and hierarchical (we are making extreme generalizations here, of course).

Although Dutchies are all about being direct and never beating around the bush, Dutchies aren’t too happy when Germans “take it too far”, A.K.A. beating them at their own game.

Should you join in?

It definitely helps to know some background context when it comes to making fun of an entire population. But, it’s probably best to leave it at that.

You don’t need to join in to enjoy the friendly fire between the Dutchies and the Germans. Laugh along from an outsider’s perspective and enjoy the strange expressions of their allyship!

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

