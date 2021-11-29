Dutch Quirk #21: Put mayo on absolutely everything

By Farah Al Mazouni
Dutch mayonnaise is definitely on another level. For expats, the condiment is different in flavour for sure, but it can also be seen on EVERYTHING in the Netherlands.

Yes, we mean everything. It’s absolutely not exclusive to friet or patat, and (to my surprise) I’ve spotted golden substance in a gigantic jar at a store soon after I moved from the United States — just when I was starting to think they don’t have those American sizes of things here in the lowlands. 😅

What is it?

It’s a probably not-so-healthy Dutch obsession with a saucy condiment, which comes in different variations besides the regular mayonnaise, like the infamous frietsaus (it literally has all the same ingredients as mayo but just in different amounts). 🍟

For this obsession, we’re not talking about small quantities either: we’re talking spoonfuls of mayonnaise on the majority of the things you can get at any snackbar or as in an ingredient in Dutch bread toppings.

Why do they like it?

Well, the fried snacks definitely feed this mayo passion. Although, it gets a tad bit too much sometimes, or a lot if you’re not a fan of the sauce. 👀

Sometimes, when you’re ordering a sandwich or an item off of a menu where the listing doesn’t indicate there’s mayonnaise in what ordered — you still get some, on the house. 🤷

Is there a mayonnaise reserve on some Dutch land where people go and get bucketsful every week? We can’t be sure at this point. Nederlanders just like it way too much.

Why is it quirky?

Much like any food obsession, it reflects in the culture. Mashed potatoes? You get mayonnaise with that. A frikandel? Mayo!

@amstervan

I’m not Dutch but I get that vibe… #zaansemayo #amsterdamlocal #expatsinthenetherlands

♬ original sound – “I’m fine.”

If hit the nearest Albert Heijn, Dirk, or any supermarket really, I can guarantee you’ll be encountering either a toothpaste looking tube or a mega-sized tub of mayonnaise. There’s no in-between, Dutchies live in extremes. YOLO 🙌

Should you join in?

In moderation, yes — I don’t know what’s in a Dutch mayonnaise but it’s definitely delicious and different, sweeter compared to what I’ve had before.

But by the same token, we don’t want you to be called disgusting behind your back or anything so easy on the mayonnaise tube. Unless you’re dining with a Dutchie, you’ll receive no judgement for binge-eating mayo! 😋

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Charleston’s TheDigitel/Flickr

