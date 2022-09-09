Dutch Quirk #111: Have a lack of hierarchy

The Netherlands is not the place for hierarchy. It’s where your boss wants to be your BFF, and they’re just another member at the office.

In most countries, work hierarchy is a huge factor in how you interact at work and treat everybody. Well. Not for the Dutchies.

What is it?

While in some cultures, hierarchy and protocol are essential elements of work. In the Netherlands, traditionally, this is not so important.

Egalitarianism predominates in most workplaces — the boss and the employees are considered coworkers.

READ MORE: 7 ways a Dutch job is different

Everybody is treated like they’re on the same level and gets as much respect and a warm welcome in the morning.

Elsewhere, the higher you climb the ladder, the more ass kisses you get and the more favours you can get from your collages.

Why do they do it?

Probably the reason behind this equal system is that it already starts in the first years of school.

Dutch schools are famous for being freer and allowing kids to question things the teacher says. Probably this is the biggest reason why later, the Dutch have the guts to challenge or even criticize their boss.

Some managers, in fact, want you not only to nod and write down what they are telling you. They want you to question what they are saying to have a better end result or product.

Who is the boss in the picture? Image: Pixabay.

Why is it quirky?

It may seem strange for you to see how a Dutch employee can disagree with their boss in a meeting, but it’s a thing that is easy to get used to.

Some people may think it’s fake, saying their manager is only pretending not to have power above their employees, but in real life, they do.

It’s a valid point, but at the end of the day, Dutch bosses are held accountable for their positions and employees are treated with as much respect as their employer counterparts.

Should you join in?

Yes! If you can find a Dutch workplace like this, you will love it!

It is more direct but, at the same time, you’re treated as an equal rather than as an underling to your boss. Sounds good, right?

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!