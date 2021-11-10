Dutch Quirk #3: cycle more than they walk

Welcome to the Netherlands, where bicycles outnumber people. The Dutch are so crazy about their fiets that they would much rather bike than walk.

And who can blame them? Cycling is ingrained in Dutch culture — you can’t walk around in the Netherlands without having at least one near-death experience with a 12-year-old delivery boy on an e-bike. 🤡

What is it?

Have you ever tried to walk to a restaurant or café with a Dutch person? If you ever have, they may have just hit you with, “Where’s your bike?”

If you don’t have one or aren’t feeling like it, they will just stare at you in abject horror.

All jokes aside, Dutchies are just plain obsessed with cycling everywhere. They definitely prefer it over walking, any day of the week. 🚲

Why do they do it?

Dutch people are all about efficiency and punctuality, and cycling is simply the fastest way to get around in most Dutch cities. Also, the Netherlands is a small, flat country so if you’re just doing groceries or running errands in your town, biking is the way to go. 🤗

READ MORE | How the Netherlands became a cycling country

While the Netherlands has excellent public transportation, sometimes you don’t want to wait for a train or be near other people. So then the bike is (once again) the superior option.

Plus, other cyclists and automobile drivers are (usually) very cautious and with cyclists taking priority on Dutch roads.

Why is it quirky? 

Other countries aren’t as fanatic about cycling as the Dutch are. Even in other nearby European countries like Germany and England, the dedication to cycling as a mode of transportation just isn’t as present.

They’re also bigger countries, so it’s harder to make cycling cool there. 💁🏼‍♀️

Should you join in?

YES. Cycling is a way of life here in the Netherlands, and it’s way faster than walking. You’ll still be getting your exercise in, but you’ll also have to deal with angry cyclists and some ferocious winds sometimes.

Cycling is also better for the environment and for your health in general — so grab a fiets and get those pedals moving. 🌱💖

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: doble.dphoto/Depositphotos

