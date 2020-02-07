Whew, we’re in for some wet and wild weather in the Netherlands this weekend! The KNMI weather bureau is forecasting wind gusts of up to 140 kilometres per hour this Sunday (lordy be!).

If we were a doctor, we’d be prescribing a hot cup of tea and a fluffy blanket (you can take our advice anyway). Those winds are hurricane-class, so stay indoors if you can. The worst part will be at the end of the afternoon or early in the evening, says KNMI.

“In the course of the morning, the wind increases. At the end of the morning, there is probably already a storm in the northwestern coastal area. After that, the rest of Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland and Zeeland will also have to deal with a heavy storm with possible wind force 10. In the interior, there is wind force 7 to 8,” meteorologist Diana Woei of Weerplaza told NU.nl.

That means areas on the coast are going to be worst-affected, but those in the interior will still experience heavy wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour. It’s expected the KNMI will announce a code orange on Sunday, with a possibility of a code red.

But, Ciara is not actually coming to the Netherlands

Technically, the storm Ciara isn’t actually coming to the Netherlands – just wreaking havoc on her journey nearby. On Scotland, Ciara is expected to be over Scotland and then continue toward Norway’s fjords.

De laatste uitvoer van de verschillende modellen laat voor zondag geen ander beeld zien. Kortom, onstuimig en nat. Vooral in de middag veel wind en zeer zware windstoten. Ook boven land. Meer: https://t.co/hpayx0MNoS #storm #ciara #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/kLGLbA4LRJ — Weerplaza.nl (@Weerplaza) February 6, 2020

But, she will be causing a large difference in air pressure above the north and south of the country, gifting us these wild winds – thanks Ciara! (But really, we could go without, thanks anyway).

After Sunday, we get a reprieve! Just kidding. It’ll still be windy, and the coast will be stormy. This could even continue into Tuesday but should ease up by Wednesday. Dutch weather, am I right?

Feature Image: Josh Sorenson/Pexels