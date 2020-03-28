The coronavirus count for the Netherlands this Saturday the 28th has climbed to 9762 after 1159 patients tested positive since the last update. 93 people have died in the same period of time. This news is not good, but the new numbers are not as high as they were yesterday – so that’s something.

It brings the total death count for the infectious disease in the Netherlands to 639. A further 454 people were admitted to hospital, with 2954 beds occupied, or previously used.

Earlier this week, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) says the number of patients admitted to hospital and the death rate is increasing slower than without containment measures in place. That means self-isolation and quarantine tactics could be having the desired effect. We’ll know more later this week.

What else has been going on?

Germany helping Europe out

Germany might be coming to aid of the Netherlands (and many other European countries) as German hospitals are willing and able to take in a good number of corona patients who need to go to the ICU. Germany has a much higher capacity when it comes to ICU beds and is already helping French and Italian patients, and hospital directors from both Dutch and German hospitals have confirmed that if needed – they will help each other out. Which is exactly the mindset we need in these dark days.

Sun’s out, but we stay in!

As you’ve noticed, the sun’s out and the temperatures are nice. But we’re not going to enjoy that as much as we can because besides a little bit of work in the garden, a coffee on the balcony or a solitary walk in a quiet forest – we’re going to stay inside and give our hero’s in the medical sector a fighting chance against coronavirus.

Some hopeful news; 20.000 more heroes

20,000 retired healthcare workers have decided to return to work in the Netherlands to help with the coronavirus outbreak. This is possible thanks to a relaxed law instituted by Minister Bruins, which allows those who retired after 2017 to return to work.

And finally, here’s what we know about the statistics surrounding coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands.

