Another day, another coronavirus count. The RIVM has just published its most recent count of coronavirus numbers for Tuesday the 10th of March. There were 61 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 382.

Maandag is een patiënt overleden aan het #coronavirus. Er zijn sinds gisteren 61 nieuwe patiënten met #COVID-19 bij het RIVM gemeld. Hiermee komt het totaal aantal positieve testen in Nederland op 382. #COVID19 — RIVM (@rivm) March 10, 2020

Additionally, the whole of Italy is now on a nationwide lockdown. You’re in our thoughts, Italy.

Rutte: Dutch economy won’t take a massive hit

Although the coronavirus has already shown to affect the global economy, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has stated that the Dutch economy likely won’t take a big hit- but at the same time, measures must be taken to limit the spread of the virus, of which numbers are evidently on the rise.

According to Rutte, ‘our buffers are very full. We have a budget surplus, a low government debt and a historically low unemployment . . . but public health is our number one priority.’

Check out our Coronavirus video

How did coronavirus come to the Netherlands? What can you do against it in daily life? Is the Netherlands properly prepared for a COVID-19 pandemic? This and plenty of other pressing questions you might have about coronavirus in the Netherlands are all answered in this video by DutchReview.

Ad

And if you’re feeling a little anxious about the coronavirus overload, this article might help. And maybe even this one about the Dutch being, well, not so great with washing their hands.

For updates on coronavirus in the Netherlands, follow DutchReview on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.