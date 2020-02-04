3 Look online to find a place

Of course, you don’t have to exclusively look online, but that’s what we do these days and it’s quick and easy. There are plenty of ways to find student housing in the Netherlands and the internet is your friend! Some of these include: Facebook groups, through your university, studentenwoningweb and kamernet. (There are plenty more, but these are generally the most popular – a quick Google search will bring up more!) But you still need to be wary of scammers, no matter how you find your house. Now let’s go through the pros and cons of each one, so you’re prepared.

Facebook groups

Pros: So many to go around that you won’t have any problems finding a suitable one ( hey, even DutchReview has one 😉 ). You can also connect directly to whoever is advertising the housing vacancy or they can contact you. It’s easy to do and as most of us are on Facebook all the time anyway, it makes it even easier. Cons: You’re rarely in touch with a landlord, so you then have to scout out and ask the landlord. You can be scammed easily via Facebook through fake accounts.

Through your university

Pros: It’s the safest method if the accommodation is provided by the university itself, then you’re free from scammers (just make sure it’s actually from the university site). You know who to contact and you can usually keep in contact fairly easily. Cons: This can sometimes be the more expensive option. It’s usually only for first-years and almost impossible to get.

Studentenwoningweb

Pros: It’s purely for student accommodation to it’s perfect for a house search. You can create a personal profile, so it makes things faster. Cons: You have to pay €22,50 to register – it’s not that much of course, but it’s still monies. You’re still not completely free from scams.

Kamernet

Pros: It’s free and easy to use! It’s also easy to plan viewings and contact people. Cons: You have to pay to go premium if you want to apply to many viewings. There is quite a high scam rate.

This leads us nicely on to the next point…