Here’s why more Dutchies are avoiding going to the office

NewsPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-man0working-from-home-in-his-underwear-while-taking-care-of-his-child-avoiding-the-office
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/multitasking-working-from-home.html?qview=367398260

We are all well-versed in the life of the home office by now. So much so that a lot of Dutchies are avoiding the office altogether to work from home. But here’s the twist: their bosses don’t know about it.

Dutchies are famous for their admirable work-life balance, so they’re very deliberate on their home office days. 

According to Metro Nieuws, Dutch people are working from home to avoid socialising. Instead, they’re choosing to take care of their kids or dodging workplace confrontations.

Avoiding the office

Birthdays? Nope, 12% of people purposely dodge the office on those days. And we’re not talking about a day off, people still sit behind their computers, they just don’t see their coworkers.

The same goes for work drinks: 27% of young people avoid the office borrel, which is interesting when you consider that only 16% of people of other ages did this.

READ MORE | 7 ways a Dutch job is different

And here’s the most interesting one: 18% of young Dutch workers avoid the office so they don’t have to have a hard conversation with their coworkers or managers. This figure is also twice as much as older people.

They’re smart about it

But this isn’t just about dodging your coworkers. Dutch people also work from home to take care of their sick children, for example.

@alperavi For professional reasons, this is a joke 🫢😂 #iamjosemourinho #tactician #worklife #workfromhome #wfh #remotework #corporate #corporatelife #colleague #adult #teams #slack #chat #9to5 #ninetofive #workbreak #coffeebreak #starbucks ♬ Use this sound if Mo is gay – effortlessnz

They also tweak their hours: no one will notice if you start a little later or finish a little earlier, just send “Good morning” on Slack from your bed, and you’re golden.

(Uh, we mean, don’t do that. Get to work on time.)

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #116: Have a great work-life balance

In fairness, not everyone thrives in the 9-to-5 schedule, so maybe Dutch people just know themselves well enough to know when and how they work best. They could very likely be working fewer hours but get everything done.

Maybe we can all take a page out of the Dutchies’ book and reject hustle culture. All hail the “lazy” home office! 🥳

How do you usually spend your home office days? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
19 super annoying things internationals do in the Netherlands
Next article
How to survive a ‘hospiteeravond’: expectations, tips, and tricks
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Russian bombers flew toward Dutch and UK airspace

"This doesn't happen often", says the Dutch Ministry of Defense, after sending F-16s to drive away two Russian bomber aircraft....
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

How to survive a ‘hospiteeravond’: expectations, tips, and tricks

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Are you a student looking to rent a room in the Netherlands? Then chances are that you’ll have to face an intimidating hospiteeravond at...

19 super annoying things internationals do in the Netherlands

Simone Jacobs - 0
As an international in the Netherlands, you might think some things the Dutch do are annoying — but have you taken a look in...

Let’s talk cheesy: cheese tourism in the Netherlands

Enora Regnier - 7
What would life be without cheese? Well, it would be sad and boring. I sometimes believe that, somehow, my cheesy twisted mind got me...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.