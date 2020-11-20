So, you’re planning on using a Dutch rental agency? First things first, welcome to the Netherlands! Also welcome to the wonderful world of renting.

In order to make sure you’re on the right track, we have compiled a list of 7 things you need to know when using a Dutch rental agency so that you don’t get caught out by any of those scams out there!

Before we start, finding a place to rent in the Netherlands is hard work. The country in general has a shortage of houses, especially concentrated in the bigger cities, so sometimes the minute a place you want is up for rent, within a second it has gone again.

It’s important to be on the ball and be ready for a lot of disappointments along the way. Most places come unfurnished, so it can be a pain. It’s also good to know that the rights of tenants are taken seriously in the Netherlands. It’s hard for the landlord to even get rid of a tenant without getting the courts involved (not so good for the landlords though). So rest assured that you’re safe, as long as you remember these 7 things to know about a Dutch rental agency. Let’s get started…

*NB: when using landlord – this can also apply to a Dutch rental agency

* You might want to think of buying a house instead of renting one here in the Netherlands