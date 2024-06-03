Is LEBARA a good phone service provider in the Netherlands?

When looking for a new phone service provider in the Netherlands, you’ll come across some household names — and one of them is LEBARA.

As one of the Netherlands’ biggest phone providers, you’ll find that LEBARA is suggested to you by many — from close friends to strangers on the internet. But is it actually a good provider?

I did the research so you don’t have to. 👇

Reasons why LEBARA is a good provider for internationals in the Netherlands

Like other phone providers, a LEBARA SIM gives your phone cellular connectivity, which allows you to make calls, send texts, and connect to mobile data in the Netherlands.

But LEBARA stands out from other carriers due to certain great features. 👇

Coverage

Probably most telling about whether a phone carrier is good is the coverage it offers — after all, if you’re paying for a service, you want to be able to use it.

Well, good news for LEBARA users and those eyeing the carrier: LEBARA operates on the KPN network, renowned for being the best and fastest network in the Netherlands.

Stay connected, no matter where you may go. Image: Freepik

KPN offers excellent coverage (even in rural areas) and super-speedy data traffic, meaning you’ll have reliable connectivity wherever you go in the Netherlands.

Affordability and flexibility

Next up, let’s talk about money.

If you’re balling on a budget (aren’t we all?), LEBARA should definitely be one of the top contenders when selecting a phone service provider in the Netherlands.

Why’s that, you ask? Simple, they’re one of the most affordable options out there.

Prices for a prepaid SIM with LEBARA start as low as €5 per month, while a SIM-only subscription starts at €4 per month.

What’s more, LEBARA’s packages are highly customisable and flexible, allowing you to tailor your bundle to meet your needs and change it monthly.

This ensures you only pay for what you truly need, making it a budget-friendly choice.

International calling options

LEBARA’s bundle add-ons range from extra fast data to unlimited calling and texting, but perhaps the most interesting for expats is their international calling option.

As an international in the Netherlands, I often need to make calls to my home country — be it to settle bureaucratic matters or because the WiFi at my mum’s house is too bad to hold a video call. 👀

Staying in contact with you loved ones has never been easier. Image: Freepik

LEBARA’s international calling option is a lifesaver in these situations, making calls outside of the Netherlands easy and cheap.

For just €5 per month, LEBARA's international calling bundle gives you unlimited calls to a whopping 44 countries worldwide, including the US, South Africa, India, and Turkey.

What the customers say

Are you one of those people who spends half an hour reading Google reviews before choosing a restaurant? I am, too — and that’s why I took a good look at customer reviews of LEBARA.

On Trustpilot, LEBARA shines with an uitstekend (outstanding) customer rating of 4.3 out of five stars, while 66% of customers rate LEBARA with five stars. 🌟

The Consumentenbond (Dutch consumer protection organisation) agrees, reporting that, out of all Dutch phone carriers, it received the least complaints about mobile data and calling services from LEBARA throughout 2023.

The proof is in the pudding!

What do you look for in a phone carrier? Share your thoughts in the comments.