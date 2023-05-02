11 inspiring places to work or study in Delft

Whether you’re a digital nomad, a student, working or just need a place to get stuff done, Delft has plenty of places to work or study for whatever mood you’re in.

Ranging from public libraries to quaint, cosy cafes and even to a furniture store (???), here are 11 top places to work or study in this picturesque and innovative Dutch city.

1. Barbaar: A blank canvas for excellent ideas

De Barbaar is a cosy café located inside The Prinsenkwartier — a dynamic centre for the creatives where art, technology, and music meet.

The café offers a calm and relaxing environment with free WiFi. A mix of standard chairs, benches, and stools, are available though we recommend getting in early to snag the best spot.

Need a break from studying or working while you’re in Delft? There are board games available for a kleine pauze!

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM until 5 PM Tuesday and Wednesday,10:30 AM until 7 PM Thursday to Sunday

📍 Location: Sint Agathaplein 4, Delft

2. Cafe Labs: Feel like an academic among academics

Cafe Labs’ floor plan allows you to sit quietly away from the hustle and bustle of others. Image: Freepik

Now, this place is THE place to work or study in Delft. Cafe Labs is the perfect spot for students and workfolk alike. This all-in-one extravaganza offers everything from meeting rooms and workspaces to coffee and lunch.

The cafe’s sleek and modern design will immediately inspire you to get your work or study done and its open floorplan allows you to find a solitary-enough spot to concentrate.

The cherry on the cake? A 600 square-metre terrace to soak up the sun — while you work, of course. 😉

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 6 PM, Monday to Wednesday. Until 8 PM on Thursday and Friday

📍 Location: Stieltjesweg 226, Delft

3. DOK (Bibliotheek van Delft): Tranquil haven

Delft’s award-winning public library is teeming with knowledge. Image: Depositphotos

The DOK is Delft’s award-winning public library which is covered from top to bottom with glass windows. Studying inside while soaking up some vitamin D? Ja, alsjeblieft!

There are many spots for you to set up your laptop, however, you might need to compete for a seat with a power outlet.

Being a library, this place to work or study in Delft is quiet — but you probably won’t want to take video calls from here. 🤫

🏢 Type: Public library

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM until 11 PM, Monday to Saturday, 10 AM until 6 PM, Sunday

📍 Location: Vesteplein 100, Delft

4. Lot. Coffee Boutique: Lo-fi beats to meet your deadlines

You may be drawn to Lot by the relaxing rhythms of lo-fi music escaping through the door — the perfect sounds to make you concentrate on your studying or work.

The cafe’s minimalist interior creates a relaxing atmosphere for studying or working and it’s located on a quaint street away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Even better, Lot’s staff members are very friendly and won’t be rushing you out the door before you’ve finished your coffee.

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 10:30 AM until 4:30 PM, Wednesday to Saturday

📍 Location: Voldersgracht 6, Delft

5. Coffee Company: An environment like no other

With its many locations dotted around the Netherlands, you’ve probably heard of Coffee Company, a sizzling hot spot for students and workers boasting excellent WiFi and good coffee.

Arrive early to grab the best spot, with a choice of a bar stool, chair, or even a lazy leather sofa. Beware though, you might end up squashed between two strangers on the cafes’ long wooden tables.

The staff here are top of the class. If you order one coffee at 9 AM, they likely won’t pester you to order another for the rest of your stay — ideal for the penniless student.

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 8 AM until 6 PM, Monday to Friday, 9 AM until 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday

📍 Location: Markt 19, Delft

6. Cortado Cafe: Get lost in thought in the historical centre

Cortado Cafe owns its warm and work-friendly cafe with pride. This gem can be found buried in Delft’s historical centre among which lie benches, chairs, and reading corners of your choosing.

There are plenty of places to sit inside to bang out your work on a keyboard as well as strong WiFi to speed up the process.

If the weather permits, there are wooden benches outside to lap up the sun too. ☀️

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM until 5 PM, Monday to Sunday

📍 Location: Burgwal 30, Delft

7. Kek: Hospitable and homely

At Kek, life is all about balance — it’s a no-laptop zone between 11 AM and 3 PM. However, if you’re an early bird looking to pump out a few hours, then hop on over.

There are plenty of places to sit with power sockets nearby, but once again, this place does get busy, so get there as early as possible to snag a seat.

Kek is a concept cafe, so the food is a bit on the pricier side — but as a pro tip: The carrot cake is to die for. 🤤

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 8:30 AM until 5 PM, Wednesday until Monday, closed Tuesdays

📍 Location: Voldersgracht 27, Delft

8. Koffie & Zo: Charming cafe vibes

Koffie & Zo is a charming cafe located on a cosy corner in central Delft which is filled with miscellaneous items and a melodic air.

It is quite small, which means there won’t be much space between you and your neighbour. Luckily, the WiFi and cushioned green chairs offer a comfortable environment for you to spend long hours working or studying in Delft.

This cafe is on the pricier side. However, the staff are very welcoming and friendly and won’t pester you to buy more than you’d like while you study or work.

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM until 5 PM, Tuesday to Friday. 9:30 AM on Sunday.

📍 Location: Peperstraat 17, Delft

9. Tazz: A cosy coffee spot in the old centre

Tazz is a gezellig coffee bar located at the corner of Oudemanhuissteeg and the Voldersgracht in the old centre of Delft.

It has a cosy and quaint country cottage feel with a calming atmosphere for the days you feel overwhelmed. It’s a favourite place to study or work in Delft thanks to its great WiFi and plenty of little wooden tables to choose from.

Heb je honger? (Are you hungry?) Tazz is on the cheaper side so you won’t break the bank while breaking your back over your laptop. Lekker!

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM until 5 PM, Monday to Saturday

📍 Location: Markt 58, Delft

10. Vakwerkhuis: For the creative community

Vakwerkhuis is a co-working space that offers an endless amount of spaces to work or study, such as a green oasis-inspired cafe, a terrace, and several rooms for whatever occasion.

You book a room for four hours a day, which comes at a price, though the co-working space provides post-its, pens, notepads, and blazing-fast WiFi to stimulate creativity.

Need a break to clear your head? Well, you’re in luck. There are yoga classes available and quiet rooms if you prefer to work in silence.

🏢 Type: Cafe

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 8:30 AM until 8 PM, Monday to Thursday

📍 Location: Professor Snijdersstraat 2, Delft

11. IKEA Delft: A surprisingly great location

Furniture store? Nup, turns out working at IKEA might be the perfect spot for some work inspo. Image: Depositphotos

IKEA might be the last place you think of when deciding where to work or study in Delft, but really, it’s not such a bad idea.

The cafe is a great place to work or study on weekdays when it’s far less busy. What’s more? There’s plenty of space for you to sit, unlimited WiFi and plenty of IKEA’s famous hot dogs at arm’s length.

Don’t worry — you don’t have to assemble your own personal desk and chair first. 😉

🏢 Type: Furniture Store

💰 Price: Free, except for the price of food and drinks

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM until 9 PM, Monday to Saturday, 10 AM until 6 PM, Sunday

📍 Location: Olof Palmestraat 1, Delft

Whether you’re keen to hand in that paper or work all day and night, these 11 inspiring places to study or work in Delft will help you get work done.

Don’t forget to check out some other fabulous things to do in Delft when you’re not working towards a deadline!

Which of these ideal study spots will you be heading to? Tell us in the comments below!