Best prepaid credit cards in the Netherlands for 2025

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Prepaid credit cards in the Netherlands give you the benefits of a credit card, like shopping online and paying abroad, with zero risk of debt and no income requirements. 

Ready to make every cent count? We’ve found and ranked the best Dutch prepaid credit cards for personal and business use in terms of features, fees, and overall value.

TIP: In a hurry? These are our top picks for prepaid credit cards in the Netherlands. 👇

🎁 Best prepaid credit card for perks and features: Revolut Mastercard
🗺️ Best prepaid credit card for travelling: bunq Mastercard
👩🏻‍💻 Best prepaid credit card for freelancers: N26 Business Mastercard

Best Dutch prepaid credit cards for personal use

When it comes to everyday banking, these are the most feature-rich and secure prepaid credit cards on the Dutch market. ✨

bunq Mastercard: Best for travelling

bunq-credit-mastercard

With ZeroFX enabled, the bunq Mastercard always offers you the best exchange rate while you’re abroad with no conversion fees. Even better? You can spend (and save!) in up to 22 currencies.

Although bunq’s paid tiers give you 1 to 3 physical cards, its basic plan offers you handy money-management features and a virtual Mastercard — completely free.

Revolut Mastercard: Best for extra perks

revolut-prepaid-credit-card-black

Thanks to features like cashback, airport lounge access, and easy breezy currency exchanges, the Revolut Mastercard is our top pick for a perk-filled prepaid credit card.

Whilst a paid banking plan offers the most features for your wallet, all free accounts come with a virtual card — giving you access to a wealth of Revolut’s financial tools, for zero cost.

N26 Mastercard: Best for feature-rich banking

n26-mastercard-metal-prepaid-credit-card

The N26 Mastercard is tailor-made for internationals, with its speedy sign-up process, worldwide acceptance, and zero foreign transaction fees.

This Mastercard offers you full control over your banking experience — from changing your PIN, setting a spending limit, or even locking your card.

Openbank R42 Mastercard: Best for everyday banking

openbank-r42-debit-mastercard

An excellent choice for daily transactions, this R42 prepaid card comes free with an Openbank account — offering you unlimited withdrawals at Santander ATMs worldwide and several free ATM withdrawals in the Eurozone.

This bank card also comes with heaps of security measures, including the ability to restrict its location and specify which types of payments are authorised.

Trade Republic: Best for earning interest

trade-republic-mirror-card-banking-netherlands


Trade Republic’s snazzy new prepaid banking card is the best way to earn money while you’re spending it, thanks to its handy Saveback feature, investment opportunities, and lack of monthly fees.

Even better, building your portfolio is as seamless as can be — by manually rounding up your card payments to the next euro, Trade Republic lets you invest the balance in a stock or ETF of your choice.

Wise card: Best for international transfers

wise-prepaid-credit-card

Dubbed the “most international card on the planet”, the Wise card lets you pay and withdraw in over 40 currencies and 160 countries, with no hidden costs.

Although a physical card costs a one-off fee of €7, all virtual cards are free — and there are zero monthly account fees.

Best business prepaid credit cards in the Netherlands

For business banking, these credit cards offer a host of handy features — from spending insights to integrations for accounting software, and more! 🧑🏻‍💼

N26 Business Mastercard: Best for freelancers

n26-business-mastercard-prepaid-credit-card

Freelancers looking for an affordable bank card will love N26’s Business Mastercard, which offers in-depth spending insights, cashback rewards, and zero foreign transaction fees.

A paid N26 plan delivers all the pros of a credit card — from travel and baggage insurance to purchase protection and handy discounts on premium brands.

Revolut Business Mastercard: Best for international banking

revolut-square-logo-bank-netherlands

Offering easy-breezy banking across borders, the Revolut Business Mastercard lets you spend in 130+ currencies, manually set spend limits, and seamlessly sync accounting software.

Working in a different timezone? This Mastercard also offers handy expense automation and in-depth financial overviews, to ensure you don’t miss that important deal.

What’s the difference between a prepaid credit card and a regular credit card?

A prepaid credit card requires you to have adequate funds loaded onto it before making transactions, as it offers no overdraft facilities once you’ve exhausted your funds — similar to a debit card.

As the terms ‘prepaid credit card’ and ‘debit card’ are often used interchangeably, we’ve treated them as one entity in this article.

On the other hand, a regular credit card operates on credit (hence the name).

You sign a contract with a card-issuing financial institution and agree on a monthly credit ceiling for your expenses, with the expectation that you’ll pay debts back within a set period.

Have you used any of the cards on this list? Tell us what you thought of it in the comments below!

Prepaid credit cards in the Netherlands: Frequently asked questions

What is a prepaid credit card?

What are some disadvantages of prepaid credit cards?

How much does a prepaid credit card cost?

Do prepaid credit cards work in Europe?

What credit cards work in the Netherlands?

Why are credit cards not often accepted in the Netherlands?

