7 reasons you should get an MBA in Amsterdam

Are you looking to accelerate your career — or perhaps embark on a whole new one? If yes, then you’ve probably played with the thought of going back to school and taking an MBA.

While almost any certificate with those three capital letters is likely to add some nice figures to your paycheck, you’ll want to take in a city that’ll contribute to your professional and personal growth. That’s why we suggest hitting the books in Amsterdam.

1. You will connect with people from around the world

There are a lot of things to consider when going abroad to continue your education. One of them is how to get back to your home country and visit friends and family, as well as the costs of doing so.

In that respect, living and studying in Amsterdam is a breeze. You can easily hop on the plane from Schipol Airport or catch the train home if you’re from the continent.

While spending a holiday with your family is always nice, those flight and train routes can bring you much more than your mom’s home-cooked meals.

Embarking on an MBA in Amsterdam means that you’ll be constantly exposed to fresh perspectives as you’ll inevitably interact with people from around the world.

The result? You’ll have the opportunity to see the world from a different angle, challenge your own views, and become more confident in your opinions!

Ultimately, connecting with people from around the world won’t just bring benefits to your professional life, it’ll make your personal life richer as well.

Want to study in the heart of Amsterdam? We visited Nyenrode Business University to get a feel for what it's like to study at a world-renowned business university in the centre of Amsterdam. Their location at Keizersgracht doesn't get more central — or more beautiful!

2. You will live in a bustling business hub

Amsterdam is a great city to live in as an international. It’s incredibly easy to navigate as an English speaker, there’s always something to do, and it’s relatively easy to make friends.

As an MBA student though, Amsterdam offers you much more than good memories of nights out. The Dutch capital has a bustling business life, centred in the glossy high-rises in the Zuidas district — 12 minutes by metro from the central station. 🚇

Overall, Amsterdam is known for its pro-business environment. According to the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2022, the Netherlands has the third-best business efficiency in the world.

While the IMD ranking focuses on the country overall, the Dutch capital deserves its very own mention. For example, the municipality has an Impact Entrepreneurship Action Programme.

It focuses on strengthening the ecosystem for all impact enterprises, from startups to large cooperations. Amongst its action points is better financial and social value, as well as internationalisation. 🌍

3. You’ll be living in a start-up haven

Did you know that Amsterdam is one of Europe’s start-up capitals? In fact, the Netherlands was ranked sixth on WIPO’s Global Innovation Index in 2021.

Thanks to advantageous business laws, a good fiscal climate, and a wealth of incubators and coworking spaces, there is an incredibly high concentration of baby companies in the Dutch capital — many of which are started by students!

4. You can secure job opportunities in vibrant sectors

A lot of international students come to study in the Netherlands with the intention of moving away after graduation.

However, if you speak to just a handful of those, you’ll quickly see that the last part of that plan (leaving the lowlands) is often ditched for a dream job on Dutch soil. 🇳🇱

Which makes sense! As an international, you can find a job with one of the many multinationals that are headquartered in the Netherlands — such as Asics, Pepsico, MSD, Cisco Systems, Nike, Netflix, Fujitsu, or SABIC (to mention just a few).

As you can see, there are plenty of opportunities to land an English-speaking job in Amsterdam (and beyond). Nonetheless, it never hurts to practise your Nederlands. 😘

So, considering staying in the Netherlands after graduation? Good on you!

If you’re the lucky holder of an EU passport, then living and working here should be easy peasy. If you’re from outside the EU, then you need to consider your visa options.

We have good news, though. With an MBA, you’re rightfully considered a highly educated person. This means you can get the so-called ‘Orientation year highly educated persons’ residence permit.

This allows you to live and work in the Netherlands without any restrictions for one year. You can apply for the permit up to three years after graduation. 🎓 Then, once you’ve found a job here, your employer can hopefully help organise a more long-term visa.

5. You will learn from the best

The Netherlands has a high standard of education, and its universities are consistently ranked among the top 150 in the world. So, graduating with an MBA in Amsterdam sets you up for success both within the Netherlands and abroad.

Asides from international recognition (which is a pretty good starting point if you ask us), an MBA in Amsterdam also gives you the opportunity to learn from the many entrepreneurs and CEOs that have already successfully conquered the capital’s business life.

Nyenrode Business University organises 'Meet the CEO sessions' throughout their MBA programme. The sessions focus on continuous and mutual learning and allow you to build a strong professional network.

6. You can benefit from the Dutch hands-on approach to education

What is it that’s so great about education in the Netherlands, you may ask? Well, Dutchies know that while theory is great, excelling in your job is all about practice — and as a prospective MBA student with a few years of work experience on the CV, you probably agree.

This is why Amsterdam should be at the top of your radar when looking for a place to bridge theory and practice.

With all the startups, medium-sized companies, and multinationals present in the city, you have ample chances to work with real-life cases that suit your career path.

You get the opportunity to interact with everyone from student innovators to industry leaders and apply the skills you learn — both in your MBA programme and outside of it.

As you network with Dutchies, whether start-up heroes or CEOs, you’ll probably notice this: they tend to be very direct. And while it may seem rude at first, their hands-on, no-bullshit attitude is pretty efficient.

7. You will enjoy the ease of living in the Netherlands

We’ve given you six very practical reasons why taking an MBA in Amsterdam is a good choice.📍

And while there are a lot of pros to studying in the Dutch capital, there are also a lot of reasons why it would be great for your personal life— and those are almost as important when moving abroad for your studies!

First of all, living in the Netherlands as an international is easy. Essentially everyone speaks English, people tend to be welcoming and curious about your culture, and once you get over their directness, Dutchies are very easy to get on with.

Secondly, Amsterdam is a super vibrant city with tons of cafés, restaurants, nightclubs, and bars. Whether you’re looking to pass a chill afternoon or dance the night away, there’s always something to do. 💃

Finally, if you’re looking to venture off the beaten path, then you don’t even have to travel far to find beautiful towns in the Netherlands that aren’t Amsterdam.

There you have it! Seven reasons why we believe Amsterdam is the perfect place to take your MBA. 💪 Ready to hit the books?

