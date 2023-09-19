It’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day)! Here’s what we can expect

It’s the third Tuesday of September, and you know what that means: it’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day).

Today, The Hague will be filled with crowds as King Willem-Alexander will announce the plans for The Netherlands’ budget in 2024.

This will take place at 1 PM at the Royal Theatre.

Though rooted in a tradition that dates back hundreds of years, this year’s Prinsjesdag will be a little… different.

What is Prinsjesdag? Prince’s Day is one of the most important days in Dutch politics. It’s a ceremonial day where the Dutch government reveals the key plans for next year’s budget.

Who will be present?

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and princesses Amalia and Alexia will make their way from Noordeinde Palace to the Royal Theatre at 1 PM. For 18-year-old Princess Alexia, this will be the very first Prinsjesdag, Trouw.nl reports.

Besides the royals and the Senate, The Hague also expects thousands of people. In fact, Prinjesdag is one of the busiest days for the city, and people were already seen lining up at Noordeinde Palace early this morning. 😳

Climate protestors will also… “attend”

A few hundred metres down from the hustle and bustle of Prinsjesdag’s, climate activists will be blocking the A12. They have been doing so every day for a week and a half — and don’t plan to back down today.

READ MORE | Climate protestors are blocking a motorway in The Hague EVERY DAY now

While the protests shouldn’t get in the way of the Royals’ big day, they require police attention. The result? There will be less of a police force present at Prinsjesdag.

Mark Rutte’s last hurrah

Today is also the last Prinjesdag with Mark Rutte as the prime minister of the Netherlands.

Due to the resignation of his cabinet, no big plans will presented today, writes the NOS. An outgoing cabinet (typically) doesn’t make any big decisions for upcoming years.

One thing we do already know, thanks to leaked information, is that the government plans to allocate €2 billion to help low-income individuals and families.

€2 billion allocated to “security of existence”

As the king sits on his million-euro throne wearing his million-euro outfit, he is expected to talk about “security of existence” (oh, the irony 👀). This is a term that has become a buzzword in Dutch politics, according to Trouw.nl.

READ MORE | Do the royals pay taxes in the Netherlands?

More specifically, the budget is meant to help in the following ways:

€1.1 billion will be allocated for an increase in the child-related budget

€700 million will be allocated for an increase in the housing allowance

€200 million will be allocated for an increase in the labour tax credit

These €2 billion will be paid, among other things, by income tax and excise duties on alcohol and tobacco, which will be increased.

Have you ever attended the Prince’s Day festivities? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

Feature Image: Rijksoverheid.nl/Wikimedia Commons/CC.0