🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

It’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day)! Here’s what we can expect

FeaturedNewsPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Last updated
2 minute read
golden-carriage-surrounded-by-guards
Image: Rijksoverheid.nl/Wikimedia Commons/CC.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gouden_Koets_Prinsjesdag_2011.jpg AND https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/copyright Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

It’s the third Tuesday of September, and you know what that means: it’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day).

Today, The Hague will be filled with crowds as King Willem-Alexander will announce the plans for The Netherlands’ budget in 2024.

This will take place at 1 PM at the Royal Theatre.

Though rooted in a tradition that dates back hundreds of years, this year’s Prinsjesdag will be a little… different.

What is Prinsjesdag?

Prince’s Day is one of the most important days in Dutch politics. It’s a ceremonial day where the Dutch government reveals the key plans for next year’s budget.

Who will be present?

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and princesses Amalia and Alexia will make their way from Noordeinde Palace to the Royal Theatre at 1 PM. For 18-year-old Princess Alexia, this will be the very first Prinsjesdag, Trouw.nl reports.

Besides the royals and the Senate, The Hague also expects thousands of people. In fact, Prinjesdag is one of the busiest days for the city, and people were already seen lining up at Noordeinde Palace early this morning. 😳

Climate protestors will also… “attend”

A few hundred metres down from the hustle and bustle of Prinsjesdag’s, climate activists will be blocking the A12. They have been doing so every day for a week and a half — and don’t plan to back down today.

READ MORE | Climate protestors are blocking a motorway in The Hague EVERY DAY now

While the protests shouldn’t get in the way of the Royals’ big day, they require police attention. The result? There will be less of a police force present at Prinsjesdag.

Mark Rutte’s last hurrah

Today is also the last Prinjesdag with Mark Rutte as the prime minister of the Netherlands.

Due to the resignation of his cabinet, no big plans will presented today, writes the NOS. An outgoing cabinet (typically) doesn’t make any big decisions for upcoming years.

One thing we do already know, thanks to leaked information, is that the government plans to allocate €2 billion to help low-income individuals and families.

€2 billion allocated to “security of existence”

As the king sits on his million-euro throne wearing his million-euro outfit, he is expected to talk about “security of existence” (oh, the irony 👀). This is a term that has become a buzzword in Dutch politics, according to Trouw.nl.

READ MORE | Do the royals pay taxes in the Netherlands?

More specifically, the budget is meant to help in the following ways:

  • €1.1 billion will be allocated for an increase in the child-related budget
  • €700 million will be allocated for an increase in the housing allowance
  • €200 million will be allocated for an increase in the labour tax credit

These €2 billion will be paid, among other things, by income tax and excise duties on alcohol and tobacco, which will be increased.

Have you ever attended the Prince’s Day festivities? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

Feature Image: Rijksoverheid.nl/Wikimedia Commons/CC.0

Previous article
Buzz off: these dangerous insects have been found in eight Dutch provinces
Next article
This Dutch museum exhibition on an “everyday item” blew our minds 
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Art

This Dutch museum exhibition on an “everyday item” blew our minds 

Grab some friends who need a mind-blowing experience because, at Volkenkunde's exciting exhibit, you can explore the borders of the...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

7 reasons you should get an MBA in Amsterdam

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 1
Are you looking to accelerate your career — or perhaps embark on a whole new one? If yes, then you’ve probably played with the...

This Dutch museum exhibition on an “everyday item” blew our minds 

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Grab some friends who need a mind-blowing experience because, at Volkenkunde's exciting exhibit, you can explore the borders of the body and mind, history,...

Buzz off: these dangerous insects have been found in eight Dutch provinces

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The past year has seen some unfortunate developments in the Netherlands, from the collapse of the government to the return of the 80's moustache...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.