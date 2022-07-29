Always an expat, never a local: an international’s attempt to integrate into Dutch life

Shaakira, a South African living in Amsterdam, shares why she’s still waiting to feel like a Dutch local.

Many moons ago, I used to love using the app, Meetup. It’s a really great way to join different interest groups with the aim of fostering friendships, growing skills, and furthering interests.

At the best of times, I’m a total extrovert, and I love making new friends. I was mainly interested in the international crowd of Meetup, and I would attend many evenings out on the town to indulge in a fresh drink, socialize, and mingle with new people.

I can recall one time, in particular, when a meeting with someone quickly turned into a fun memory.

As we made our way through the small-talk checklist, such as “where are you from?” and “what do you do?”, a favourite conversation starter came up: “how long have you been here for?”.

“Almost a year”, I replied. “And you?”

“Over two years now,” said my new acquaintance, Alex from the United States.

“Woah. You’re basically a local!” I joked.

Well, the joke is on me because I’ve lived in the Netherlands for basically four years now, and I certainly do not feel like a local. Here are a few of the reasons why:

I’m a perpetual student of the language

I’m a language lover, and I’ve been an ardent student of the Dutch language — or at least I was. At some point, I fell off the horse.

Of course, I’ve tried to get back on the paard (horse), but every time I muck up the courage to order a koffie in Dutch or ask for the rekening (bill) at a restaurant, alas, they catch the not-so-Dutch accent on me and reply in English. So like, what even is the point? 😕

I’m still trying, but admittedly I lost some motivation halfway through my stay here, especially when trying to understand past tense vs present perfect tense, amongst other mind-boggling rules of the Dutch language.

So, for now, I’m happy with my charming mix of English and Dutch when going about this tiny land of tall people.

I’m still learning the cuisine

There’s more to the Netherlands than just cheese, milk, and bread, okay? It doesn’t stop at stroopwafels, kaassoufflés (or is it kaassoufflen?) and bitterballen either.

There are so many other local foods, like zuikerbrood (sugar bread), eierkoeken (egg cake), and mustard soup, that I’m still trying to get my tastebuds acquainted with. 🍲

Yesterday was my first time hearing the term “Lekkerbek”, which seems to be basically some sort of fish dish — all in all, let’s just say my list of foods keeps getting extended.

I should really learn the national anthem

Is there any greater sense of national pride than singing the national anthem with your fellow countrymen?! Well, I don’t know the anthem (yet), and I’m not Dutch (yet) either, so I’ll have to keep you posted on this one. 🎤

I need to have more local friends

It’s no secret that the Dutch, who are generally quite a friendly bunch, are reluctant to open their closely-knit friend groups from pre-school, primary school, and high school, for a good ol’ international, like myself.

Don’t get me wrong. I do have Dutch friends, but I wouldn’t consider myself 100% a part of a Dutch friend group.

I befriend a lot of internationals, and we make spontaneous plans for coffees, walks, and dinners — but whilst my door is always open to new friends, no matter their culture, the Dutch seem to remain somewhat unwilling to enter. 🗣

I should know the local…things

The things… the things! 🤔 You know, those little cultural nuances that really just come when you live in the country long enough. Things like:

When should I give three cheek kisses?

What cake do I bring on my birthday?

What sort of weather can I expect this time of year (or does it just change annually?)

When does the tax year start/end?

When exactly will the sun appear and then disappear?

So, I’m not a local — I’m not! Nearly three years later and I still sort of love being an international. I love the differences and similarities between my own nationality and those I get to enjoy here in the Netherlands.

Do you feel like a local in the Netherlands? Tell us why, or why not, in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in March 2021, and was fully updated in July 2022 for your reading pleasure.