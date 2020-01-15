Finding work in the Netherlands as an international and expat: it’s not an easy task sometimes, we’re not going to lie to you. However, preparing well in advance will help you massively when it comes to sealing your perfect job in the Netherlands. So, how do you prepare yourself for finding work in the Netherlands as an expat? Here is our guide to finding work in the Netherlands as an expat and international in 2020.

We’ve teamed up with Undutchables – a top-of-the-line international recruiter in the Netherlands – to bring you 10 things to know before finding work in the Netherlands as an international.

Undutchables? Tell me more DutchReview!?

Undutchables is a recruitment agency that specialises in matching jobs with the perfect international candidate in the Netherlands. Whether you’re after a starter job or something more specialised, they can help find the job most suited to you and the company that you’ll be working for. In short, they really know their stuff when it comes to finding work in the Netherlands as an international and that’s why they’re helping us out with this one. So, if you’re just arriving here and are committed to finding work in the Netherlands as an international, you’ve come to the right place.

Welcoming you right away when you land at Schiphol 🙂