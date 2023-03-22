You’re joking: badgers cause Dutch train services to be halted AGAIN

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
If there’s one obstacle the Netherlands probably didn’t expect to tackle in 2023, it’s badgers. Those sneaky bois are at it again, causing damage to train tracks between Den Bosch and Eindhoven.

Let’s just say the badgers are definitely digging train timetables into a hole by doing what they do best, burrowing, in the most impractical place possible — under Dutch train tracks. 

As a result, rails are at risk of sagging, meaning you’re going to have to use a new route to work.

Using the Den Bosch-Boxtel-Eindhoven route? It is expected that travelling between Utrecht and Eindhoven or Limburg will now require a different connection or buses until at least March 28, reports the NOS

Alternative routes for while the badgers… do their work

While the badgers are being evicted, you can use stopbussen (rail replacement buses) when travelling between Den Bosch and Boxtel, an NS spokesperson tells NOS. “Travellers can also detour via Tilburg.”

Usually, sixteen trains run per hour between Den Bosch and Boxtel. Thanks to — we’d like to say it again — BADGERS, travellers on these trains will have to join other ones, so get ready for crowded carriages. 

READ MORE | Amsterdam is getting new night trains to Dresden and Prague (and we can’t wait!)

A possible solution 

So, how do the Dutch plan on tackling this niggling problem? That’s tricky. The track and subsoil need to be repaired, but ProRail does not know when they will be able to do this. Badgers are protected, so creative methods are needed to persuade the badgers to move.

So they figured, “what’s more persuasive than a proper cosy badger home?” ProRail is building an artificial den in hopes that the badgers will find it much cosier than their burrows by the tracks.

Perhaps some scented candles and a gezellige couch will help?

Track reinforcements will only be completed once our furry friends decide to move and it’s certain that they aren’t going to return. 

That’s right. Everything is on hold until the badgers decide to move into their new home. Let’s hope it’s up to standard. 

Badger déjà vu?

Last year, badgers in Friesland stopped trains from running between Workum and Stavoren until the end of April.

While you would think this is quite a unique difficulty, apparently, it’s just one of those little inconveniences that can come with life in the Netherlands — but hey, we’ll take it. 

Do you think the artificial den will work to entice the badgers? Tell us in the comments.

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

